Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller’s 13th Floor New York City Apartment Has Sold for $1.7 Million

One lucky person will get the chance to live like a Hollywood star after their $1.7 million purchase of Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller’s Manhattan apartment. Here’s what you should know about their tumultuous marriage and beautiful home.

Why Marilyn Monroe moved to New York

After taking a break to study Method Acting under Lee Strasberg, Marilyn Monroe returned to the screen with BUS STOP (’56).



Monroe moved from LA to New York in 1954, after wrapping filming on The Seven Year Itch. The actor was tired of being presented with the same types of roles and getting underpaid by studios. So she and her friend Milton Greene started Marilyn Monroe Productions.

The actor spent 1955 in Manhattan as well, studying acting with the famed Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio. Monroe wanted to improve her acting skills and take on more demanding roles and took her studies with Strasberg seriously.

While in Manhattan, Monroe continued her relationship with baseball star Joe DiMaggio, even as the pair completed the steps to finalize their divorce. She also had a fling with fellow Actors Studio member Marlon Brando. Then, she began dating playwright Arthur Miller.

Monroe and Miller met in the early ’50s in Hollywood but did not start their affair until her move to New York. In October of 1955, her divorce was finalized. Miller separated from his wife, Mary Slattery, who he’d been married to for 16 years. He and Monroe wed in June the following year.

Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller’s Manhattan apartment just sold for $1.7 million

The pair lived in Manhattan at 444 East 57th Street. This is where Miller wrote the screenplay for The Misfits, which would be Monroe’s final film. The apartment, now a condo, was recently sold for $1.7 million. According to The Corcoran Group, it has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, a spacious living room, a dining area, and a laundry room.

It boasts many special features, including a wood-burning fireplace, a bar, and an in-unit washer and dryer. The building is pre-war and has a 24-hour doorman, as well as a garden area for the residents.

The sale has not been finalized yet, but the buyer’s $1.7 million offer has been accepted by the apartment’s seller.

The couple’s Revolutionary War-era Connecticut farmhouse

Miller and Monroe didn’t spend all their time in the city. The couple also lived in a Roxbury, Connecticut farmhouse that dates back to the Revolutionary War, as Architectural Digest reports. Miller bought the house, as well as its surrounding 350 acres, in 1949 after writing one of his biggest hits, Death of a Salesman.

He and Monroe considered demolishing the house and replacing it with one designed by Frank Lloyd Wright — a design Monroe had commissioned. However, Miller did not like Wright’s plans for the house, and the farmhouse stayed as it was built in 1769.

Miller lived there until his death in 2005. Upon his death, the playwright donated 55 acres to the Roxbury Land Trust. In 2015, his daughter Rebecca donated an additional 100 acres of the land.

