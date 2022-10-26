Mario Cantone was ‘Shocked’ ‘And Just Like That …’ Returned for Season 2

Some Sex and the City fans weren’t the only ones who were shocked when And Just Like That … was renewed for season 2. Mario Cantone was also pretty surprised… but also “elated.”

Cantone recently discussed the sophomore season of And Just Like That … and how his character Anthony Marentino is now sitting at the table with main characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes. And like others involved in production, Cantone also isn’t holding his breath that Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) will return. But again, never say never.

‘And Just Like That …’ Season 2 renewal was a bit of a shocker

Cantone thought the Sex and the City legacy was over after the second film. “When we didn’t do the third movie, I thought it was over, but so yeah, I was shocked, but I was just like elated,” he admitted on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“You know, there’s so many things that don’t work out, especially in my career,” he added. “There’s so many things that have fallen through. it’s been not easy, but this came through and at a good time in my third act.”

Sarah Jessica Parker supported the ‘And Just Like That …’ cast last season

And Just Like That … Season 1 experienced tragedy off camera. Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch died during filming. Cantone said Parker was a rock for the cast and for him. “I think she was always a great actress and she’s always been so kind. And I’ve socialized with her and her husband, who I also adore, Matthew, who’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life,” he said.

“But in this incarnation that last season of And Just Like That …, she was at the top of her game, you know? We lost Willie. That was horrible. It was very difficult. It was incredibly sad. And they had to rewrite it on the fly,” Cantone recalled.

“And I remember coming in the day after he passed, I was working and I just broke. It was horrible,” he said. “And SJP took me out and just calmed me down, soothed me. She’s like a sister. She’s amazing to work with.

Anthony is now included with the girls on ‘And Just Like That …’

Without Cattrall and Garson, And Just Like That … Season 2 needed a fourth. Cantone’s character moved into that role, but he said it had to be done subtly. “The great thing was that I was always in Charlotte’s life,” Cantone said. “And look, it had been 11 years since the last movie. So obviously I am friends with Carrie. Anthony’s friends with Carrie.”

“But audiences need to be spooned and they need to see it. I’ve been put into her life now, which is a great thing,” he added. “I mean, I get to go to lunch with them. I get to be part of her life as well as Charlotte’s life and Miranda’s. And so, I hope I get to be part of some of the new characters who I love.”

Cantone also hopes to have scenes with other actors, especially the new additions to the series. “Karen Pittman’s [Dr. Nya Wallace] wonderful. And Nicole Ari Parker [Lisa Todd Wexley], who I adore. I love her,” he mused. “So I hope I get to play with them too. I don’t know yet. I get these episodes one at a time. That’s how I like it. I don’t wanna know. I wanna discover it at the table read. That’s when I read it. That’s how I do it.”

As for any hope that Kim Cattrall could return? “No. But you know what? I could be wrong, but no, I mean, it’s not my work. It’s not my job. I do my work. I play well with the children and then we all go home and then sometimes meet up, you know, for dinner here and there.”

