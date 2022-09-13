Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return

Dancing with the Stars fans can’t contain their excitement over the return of professional dancer Mark Ballas, who is back in the ballroom after five years. The two-time mirrorball winner has focused on a music and acting career since he last danced with violinist Lindsey Stirling in season 25. However, upon learning Ballas returned as a pro for season 31 of DWTS, fans cried they “never thought this day would come.”

Since leaving ‘DWTS,’ Mark Ballas focused on stage work and recording with his wife, BC Jean

Ballas made his Broadway debut as the final actor to take on the iconic role of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys. He followed that up by starring as Charlie Price in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots. He also starred in the U.K. productions of Buddy—The Buddy Holly Story, Copacabana, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Ballas and his wife, singer and songwriter BC Jean, lead the group, Alexander Jean. The couple has released three EPs titled “Head High,” “High Enough,” and “Coming Down.”

Fans cried of Mark Ballas’s return to the ballroom, ‘never thought this day would come’

Ballas is paired with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio for season 31. The dance pro is known for his innovative choreography and daring interpretations of classic ballroom styles.

Fans took to Facebook to share their remarks regarding Ballas’ return. Some said they were still in shock regarding the news.

“Mark never gets the praise or the respect he deserves from those judges; they always attack him, it seems. So glad he is back, and I hope he gets the respect he deserves. His choreography is awesome,” wrote one viewer.

“I never thought this day would come!” a second Dancing with the Stars fan exclaimed.

“He looks great, and I’ve always thought he was one of the top 4 dancers, including Val and Max [Chmerkovskiy], Derek [Hough], and Mark. In no specific order,” penned a third Facebook user.

“Amazing dancer and extremely gifted as a choreographer. His routines were some of the best of all time,” wrote a fourth fan.

The celebrity cast and pros is a diverse group of performers

Celebrities and professional dancers appearing in season 31 are as follows.

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach. Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber. Comedian, actor, and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson. Good Morning America contributor, WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, and partner Cheryl Burke. Heidi D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) with partner Artem Chigvintsev. Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten.

Also appearing are TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater. Daniel Durant (Oscar-winning CODA) with partner Britt Stewart. Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) with partner Pasha Pashkov. Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore: Family Vacation) with partner Koko Iwasaki. Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel. Jason Lewis (Sex and the City) with partner Peta Murgatroyd. Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko. Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong. Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing with the Stars streams beginning Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on Disney+.

