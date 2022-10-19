Mark Cuban Says His Future on ‘Shark Tank’ Is Uncertain

Mark Cuban is one of the most famous sharks on Shark Tank. He has been on the show for 13 seasons, but his long appearance could soon be coming to an end. Cuban recently opened up about his future on Shark Tank, and he revealed there is some uncertainty surrounding it.

Mark Cuban has been on ‘Shark Tank’ since 2011

Cuban first appeared on the second season of Shark Tank as a guest shark. However, by season 3, he became a main cast member.

On the show, Cuban is known for being one of the richest investors, making him highly sought after by entrepreneurs. According to Sharkalytics, he has invested over $19 million into various companies, including Red Dress Boutique and Ten Thirty One Productions.

Shark Tank is currently airing its 14th season and Cuban’s 12th season as a main shark.

Mark Cuban does not know if he will stay much longer

Despite Cuban’s popularity on Shark Tank, the tech mogul is considering a departure from the show. Cuban recently addressed this in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace.

“Shark Tank came to me after our live show the other day, and made me promise I’d come back for at least one more season,” Cuban said. “After that, I don’t know.”

Cuban also shared that a big part of this is due to his family’s current situation, including the fact that his oldest daughter is now in college.

“It used to be, when they were all in high school and went to the same two schools, all of our schedules could be worked out together,” he explained. “But it was more a question of wanting to spend more time with my family.”

Mark Cuban is working to change the pharmaceutical industry

In addition to being with his family, Cuban has been spending a lot of time on his new company, Cost Plus Drugs, which launched in early 2022. With this venture, Cuban hopes to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry and help make medication more affordable for Americans.

“We started Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company because every American should have access to safe, affordable medicines,” Cuban said, according to the company’s mission statement. “If you don’t have insurance or have a high deductible plan, you know that even the most basic medications can cost a fortune. Many people are spending crazy amounts of money each month just to stay healthy. No American should have to suffer or worse – because they can’t afford basic prescription medications.”

In May 2022, Cuban also spoke to Showbiz Cheat Sheet about this project, saying, “The idea that people have to choose between rent, food, and meds is abhorrent. When Alex [Oshmyansky, co-founder] came to me with the idea of a low-cost pharmacy, I was immediately excited about the opportunity. Together, we designed an approach that we think solves the greatest challenges of medications: pricing and transparency.”

According to Cost Plus Drugs’ website, the company currently carries “more than 700 of the most commonly prescribed generic medications.” Cuban told Showbiz that his goal is for Cost Plus Drugs to have over a thousand by the end of the year.

