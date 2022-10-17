Mark Wahlberg Moves to Las Vegas, Shelling Out $30 Million on an Ultra-Secure Community

Mark Wahlberg has a lot going on, with a newly founded faith-based movie production company, an acting career, and a chain of burger restaurants he founded with his brother Donnie. He’s left behind Los Angeles and settled down in Las Vegas. The celebrity had specific goals for his new home, and he was willing to pay a pretty penny for them. Here’s what we know about his new property and some of the special security it offers.

Mark Wahlberg bought a Las Vegas house for his wife

Actor Mark Wahlberg arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Pain & Gain” at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 22, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/WireImage)

The star was looking for an extra special property in Las Vegas, and Dirt reports that his goal was to find a home that would impress his wife, Rhea Durham. She’s from Florida, and she was interested in moving there so they could be close to her family. The actor needed to find a home that would convince her to settle down in Sin City instead.

Reportedly, Mark Wahlberg had a budget of $30-35 million to spend on a house, and he wanted one that would provide a high level of security. He settled on a 2.5-acre plot in a gated community known as the Summit Club. The exclusive development offers top-notch security, including guards and body heat tracking to monitor any possible intruders.

However, part of the $15.6 million purchase price doesn’t include a house. Wahlberg plans to build a custom home on the lot, but in the meantime, his family needed a place to live.

Wahlberg left behind a notable Beverly Hills mansion

Of course, Wahlberg had about half of his house-shopping budget left to spend. To give his family of six someplace to live while they wait for their mansion to be built, he bought a completed house in the Summit Club. It’s a 7,327-square-foot home with four bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths.

That may seem like a lot of house, but it pales in comparison with the place they left behind in Beverly Hills. According to the Robb Report, that custom home sits on six acres and covers a sprawling 30,000 square feet. It has 20 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, as well as a gym, movie theater, library, and wine cellar.

For your outdoor entertainment, there’s a private 5-hole golf course, skate park, tennis court, basketball court, and a grotto pool. Earlier this year, Wahlberg listed this property for an eye-watering $87.5 million.

Many celebrities love Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg has loaded up on more Las Vegas real estate → https://t.co/LsCF40Sy1t pic.twitter.com/3rGXBH0WF9 — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) August 27, 2022

One possible reason Wahlberg is drawn to Las Vegas is that there’s a location of his burger chain, Wahlburgers, on the Las Vegas Strip. But it’s only one of several, so it can’t be the only reason he wants to live there.

It turns out that Wahlberg isn’t alone, because Las Vegas is a popular location for celebrities. 1 Oak Las Vegas reports that the city draws many famous residents because it offers luxurious glamour at a lower cost than Hollywood. It’s also an important hub for entertainment, so singers, comedians, and other performers can live near their work.

Some of the big names who call Las Vegas home include Celine Dion, Donny and Marie Osmond, Mike Tyson, Criss Angel, and the late Coolio.

Wahlberg’s plan to keep his family in Las Vegas seems to have worked. When their new home is built, it’s sure to be another wonderland mansion like his property back in Beverly Hills. But in the meantime, at least they know they’re in a secure community. And there are plenty of other celebrities to hang out with as they adjust to their new hometown.

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Weight Gain Wasn’t His Only Body Transformation for a Film