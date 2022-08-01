Mark Wahlberg Has Only 2 Expressions, Say Dissenters

Mark Wahlberg is a Hollywood staple. He has excellent name recognition. He seems to be in the groove career-wise. Wahlberg consistently stars in similar movies, usually action movies, sometimes with a hint of comedy.

For some actors, having a steady stream of similar roles is the goal. Unfortunately for Wahlberg, however, fans are getting tired of seeing the same thing over and over. According to fans on Reddit, Wahlberg needs to branch out.

Fans think Mark Wahlberg only has two expressions

When asked about actors who are always cast in the same roles, fans on Reddit named Wahlberg as one of the worst offenders. One fan wrote, “Mark Wahlberg. As far as I can tell, he has two expressions ‘huh?’ and ‘I need to fart.'”

Others agreed, saying Wahlberg’s performance in The Happening was an especially egregious example. As one Redditor wrote, “The acting in that movie was so bad I was convinced the whole time it would be part of the Shyamalan twist ending.”

It is true Wahlberg doesn’t really seek variety in the roles he takes on. He’s been in the business long enough to know his strengths and weaknesses, and he plays to his strengths. That may rub fans the wrong way, but after more than three decades in the biz, Wahlberg knows what he’s doing.

Mark Wahlberg has been acting for decades

Wahlberg started his career in music. His brother, Donnie Wahlberg, was part of the popular 1980s boy group New Kids on the Block. Wahlberg, who at the time went by the name Marky Mark, was part of the group too. In the 1990s, he split off to form his own boy group, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. According to IMDb, his first film roles were in music videos for both groups.

Throughout the mid-1990s, Wahlberg had a lot of roles on television and in movies, but usually, he was playing himself, known as Marky Mark at the time. Then, in 1996, he started to land roles playing other people. He had a part in Boogie Nights in 1997 and The Perfect Storm in 2000. By then, his blockbuster career was firmly on track. He began to produce movies as well as act in them.

Before he ever made it big in the movies, Wahlberg was involved in some controversial criminal behavior. Some of his productions have been affected by his criminal past because Wahlberg has a felony record. It also affects how Wahlberg is perceived by some movie fans.

Why was Mark Wahlberg arrested?

Fans think Wahlberg has no range, and they also haven’t forgotten his sordid past. One commenter wrote on Reddit, “Man, he is horrid, and he comes across as horrid in every movie. Really rubbed me up the wrong way in Ted, when they were trying to do the edgy racist jokes but had them delivered by a man who attempted murder on several people because of their race.”

That may be an exaggeration, but Wahlberg was arrested for racially motivated offenses before he became famous. At just 16, Wahlberg and a gang of his friends attacked an elderly Asian American man. Wahlberg was charged with attempted murder but only served 45 days in jail.

Despite the fact that some movie aficionados have not forgiven Wahlberg, his victim has. In fact, the victim believes Wahlberg’s record should be expunged. Wahlberg has met with his former victim in person and apologized for the pain he caused.

