Marlon and Shawn Wayans Had to Write Their Own Sketches for ‘In Living Color’

Marlon and Shawn Wayans both appeared in their older brother Keenen Ivory Wayans’ sketch comedy series In Living Color. But according to Marlon, neither was given special privileges. While other actors on the show were handed prepared scripts, Marlon and Shawn were forced to write their own material.

Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans wrote their own sketches for ‘In Living Color’

Marlon Wayans (left), Keenen Ivory Wayans, and Shawn Wayans in 2005 | Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

In Living Color was created by Keenan Ivory Wayans and starred four of his siblings, including Damon and Kim. Marlon and Shawn, the youngest of the Wayans family, also appeared on the show. But Keenen insisted they write their own sketches and earn their screen time.

“Working on In Living Color was nerve-wracking, intimidating, educational, and fun,” Marlon told GQ. “But I learned to work hard. You’re on a show where every last single cast member is going to be a legend. I was the baby of the bunch … me and Shawn. And nobody was writing sketches for Keenen’s little untalented brothers. And that was Keenen talking.”

“So we had to write our own sketches,” he continued. “And so Shawn and I would stay up all night long because that’s what the cast would do. Jim Carrey, Damon, Kim, they would stay there until 3 in the morning writing their characters. So me and Shawn, we’d stay until 5 in the morning, 6 in the morning, because we were just trying to get one or two things in.”

Marlon Wayans recalls writing his first ‘In Living Color’ sketches

This was one of the first sketches i ever wrote. I remember reading it at the table on “In Living Color” and how everyone laughed. But mostly i remembered the proud smile that smeared… https://t.co/VjHEQPSUHQ — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) September 29, 2018

When talking to GQ, Marlon recalled writing his first In Living Color sketch with Shawn. It was titled “Snuff and Rome” and featured the duo as two inmates hilariously trying to dominate the other people in their holding cell.

In a 2018 Instagram post, Marlon shared a video of his second sketch, “Mr. Uglyman.” And in the caption, he credited the show for making him a successful writer.

“This was one of the first sketches I ever wrote,” Marlon shared. “I remember reading it at the table on In Living Color and how everyone laughed. But mostly I remembered the proud smile that smeared across my big brother/mentor/idol @keenenivorywayans face through his loud laugh as he said ‘that was funny Marlon.’

“Thus a writer was born and this sketch was done,” he added. “I’m proud to be an alumni of In Living Color. It’s where beast[s] were born. Thanks Ivory.”

The sketch comedy show won awards and launched careers

In Living Color premiered on Fox in 1990 and ran for five seasons until 1994. In its first season, the series picked up a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Series.

The show served as a launching point for several A-listers, including Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, and Jennifer Lopez. And it propelled Marlon’s and Shawn’s careers as major Hollywood forces, as they went on to write and star in several hit films, including Scary Movie, Scary Movie 2, and White Chicks.

RELATED: Marlon Wayans Thought Shawn Wayans Was High When He Pitched ‘White Chicks’ at 3 a.m.