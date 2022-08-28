Marlon Wayans Says It’s Easier to Play a Fictional Character Than a Real Person

Marlon Wayans has portrayed several iconic characters throughout his Hollywood career. But after taking on the role of Aretha Franklin’s husband Ted White in the 2021 movie Respect, the actor feels it’s much easier to play a fictional person than a real one.

The ‘White Chicks’ star has played mostly fictional characters

Marlon Wayans at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Marlon Wayans started his career in the early ’90s. He appeared in several of his brothers Damon Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans’ projects, including I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, Mo’ Money, In Living Color, and Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.

In 2000, Marlon Wayans took on his first dramatic role. He starred in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological drama Requiem for a Dream. In the film, Wayans portrays Tyrone, a drug addict who gets arrested and experiences harrowing withdrawals in prison.

Since then, most of Wayans’ roles have been fictional. He’s appeared in films such as Scary Movie, White Chicks, Norbit, G. I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, A Haunted House, and Fifty Shades of Black.

Marlon Wayans portrays Ted White in ‘Respect’

After playing dozens of fictional characters, Marlon Wayans took on the role of Ted White in the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect. But according to the actor, playing a real person was much more challenging than portraying a fake one.

“It’s hard when you play someone real because you have to find a way to marry your emotions and your truths and your reality to their reality,” Wayans told GQ. “It’s kind of easier to play an original character.”

Wayans noted there wasn’t much footage of White on which to base his portrayal. So he did his best to try to mimic his mannerisms and physicality without going overboard.

“I don’t like to do too much because I gotta bring me to the emotions,” Wayans explained. “I have to marry the two, and there’s a balance. You’re marrying your emotions and your truths with their truths and their mannerisms. So you just have to be consistent.”

Marlon Wayans will play another real person in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s upcoming movie

Wayans may prefer playing fictional characters. But after Respect, he seems to be up for the challenge once again.

The actor is working on a movie written and directed by the Academy Award-winning duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The untitled film is about Nike and its endorsement deal with Michael Jordan. Wayans plays sports legend and Nike marketing director George Raveling opposite a cast that includes Affleck, Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, and Chris Messina.

In an interview discussing his recent turn toward dramatic roles, Wayans revealed he studied drama in school and fell into comedy only because of his family.

“I went to a performing arts high school. We didn’t study comedy. I just happened to be funny. We studied the dramatic arts every day for four years. It was very intense,” Gold Derby.

“But I grew up in a family full of comedians. So for me, if I know how to do something, why not showcase that? Especially when you find great roles with great directors and a great cast.”

