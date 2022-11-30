Martin Scorsese Used ‘Gimme Shelter’ in So Many of His Movies That Mick Jagger Noticed

It’s no secret that director Martin Scorsese is a huge fan of the Rolling Stones. Scorsese has incorporated the Rolling Stones’ music into his movies multiple times, and he has used the band’s song “Gimme Shelter” in three of his movies. The Hollywood director has used “Gimme Shelter” so many times that Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger took notice.

Mick Jagger knows of Martin Scorsese’s love of ‘Gimme Shelter

The Rolling Stones were first formed in 1962 and are still active today. Scorsese has been a fan of the band for decades.

As a fan of the Rolling Stones, Scorsese has used some of the band’s songs in his movies. He has used the song “Gimme Shelter” in Goodfellas, The Departed, and Casino.

Of the three films, The Departed is the most recent to include “Gimme Shelter,” and it was released in 2006. By the early 2000s, Scorsese’s love of the Rolling Stones was so well-known, using “Gimme Shelter” in The Departed was almost expected.

Cementing his love of the band, Scorsese directed a concert film of the Rolling Stones called Shine a Light in 2008. The documentary follows the band on their A Bigger Bang Tour in 2006, and does not include “Gimme Shelter.”

According to Vulture, Jagger once joked that Shine a Light is “the only Scorsese film not to feature ‘Gimme Shelter,'” showing his knowledge of Scorsese’s filmography and love of the Rolling Stones.

‘Gimme Shelter’ is used in three Martin Scorsese movies

The Rolling Stones released “Gimme Shelter” on their 1969 album Let It Bleed. Following its release, it became a pop culture staple by being incorporated into multiple films and TV shows.

While not directed by Scorsese, a 1970 documentary about the Rolling Stones was titled Gimme Shelter as a reference to the song.

Scorsese released Goodfellas in 1990. The film includes the Rolling Stones’ songs “Gimme Shelter,” “Monkey Man,” and “Memo From Turner” performed by Jagger.

Casino was released in 1995, and Scorsese included “Gimme Shelter,” “Long Long While,” “Heart of Stone,” “Sweet Virginia,” “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking,” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by the Rolling Stones.

In the 2006 film The Departed, Scorsese incorporated the Rolling Stones’ songs “Gimme Shelter” and “Let It Loose.”

Martin Scorsese is a fan of the Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones released the song “Shine a Light” on the 1972 album Exile on Main St., and Scorsese filmed a promotional video for the song. In the video, Scorsese shared his admiration for the rock group.

“I guess I can say that in many ways, whatever I do with movies and in movies began with listening to the Rolling Stones, and the way that their music interacted with the world around me,” Scorsese said.

He continued, “That’s why I wind up putting so many of their songs into my pictures over the years. In fact, my films would be unthinkable really without them.”

