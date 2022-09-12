‘M*A*S*H’: Which Actors From the Show Are Still Alive?

M*A*S*H was a popular TV show that ran for 11 seasons on CBS. Short for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, M*A*S*H centered on the interrelationships, trauma, and stress of the hospital staff. The war comedy-drama followed the lives of these staff members during the Korean War as they survived impossible odds with only humor, fun, and practical jokes.

Actors from the M*A*S*H cast who are still alive

M*A*S*H cast, Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, David Ogden Stiers, Harry Morgan, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda, and William Christopher, in 1978 | 20th Century-Fox TV/Getty Images

The cast of ‘M*A*S*H‘ was large, and most actors had successful careers after the show. Here is a look at the cast members who are still alive today, as reported by Looper.

1. Alan Alda (Hawkeye Pierce)

The show’s star, Alan Alda, is still alive and active in Hollywood despite being 86 years old. During his time on M*A*S*H, Alda, who played Captain Hawkeye Pierce, is one of four central characters each season. This made him one of the show’s true constants. Something most M*A*S*H fans don’t know is that Alda actually served during the Korean War.

2. Loretta Swit (Major Margaret Houlihan)

Loretta Swit, who played the role of Major Margaret Houlihan on M*A*S*H, is another one of the four central stars who made it through the 11 seasons. She appeared in almost every episode, which places her second only to Alda in terms of screen time. For her performance throughout the show, Loretta Swit won two Emmy Awards. Today, Loretta Swit is 84 years old. Although she is not active in the film scene, she still has a collection of roles.

3. Jamie Farr (Max Klinger)

M*A*S*H star, Toledo native, and Toledo @MudHens fan Jamie Farr salutes Ohio's essential workers on the frontlines and everyone working behind the scenes during the #COVID19 pandemic. Thanks, Jamie! #InThisTogetherOhio #StayHomeOhio pic.twitter.com/GH4dSSv6jy — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 13, 2020

Jamie Farr played one of the most memorable and distinct performances on M*A*S*H. He portrayed Maxwell Q. Klinger, an American cross-dressing Lebanese corporal. He is now 87 years old and has made guest appearances on shows like Family Guy and Cannonball Run.

4. Mike Farrell (B.J. Hunnicutt)

Farrell played the role of Captain B.J. Hunnicutt, Hawkeye’s new counterpart who joined the 4077th in Season 3 after the writing off of Wayne Rogers. After the show ended, Farrell remained a big name working behind the scenes. He’s appeared in many TV shows and movies, including NCIS. He is now 83 years old.

5. Jeff Maxwell (Private Igor Straminsky)

And completing my M*A*S*H fan moment weekend, here’s Jeff Maxwell, who played Igor the cook. Naturally I asked him plenty about his appearance in THE KENTUCKY FRIED MOVIE as the unsuspecting moviegoer at the theater that shows pictures in “Feelaround.” A great guy! pic.twitter.com/llaadCZ8af — John Jackson Miller (@jjmfaraway) April 17, 2022

Jeff Maxwell played the role of Private Igor Straminsky. Although it was only a supportive role, Maxwell made the most of his time on screen. After M*A*S*H, he continued to make guest appearances on TV shows but has not had any major roles since the show ended.

6. Judy Hayden (Nurse Klinger)

One of the few prominent cast members who did not make it through all 11 seasons was Judy Hayden, who played Nurse Klinger. Judy left the show during the eighth season to pursue other projects but returned for a short arc in season 11. After her time on M*A*S*H, Hayden had a few roles in film and television.

7. Gary Burghoff (Radar O’Reilly)

Happy Birthday to Gary Burghoff! See him in M*A*S*H today at 4/3c on #TVLand. pic.twitter.com/eVD1xAUD3N — TV Land (@tvland) May 24, 2019

One of the most iconic and beloved characters on M*A*S*H was Radar O’Reilly, played by Gary Burghoff. He was the company clerk and part-time medic who seemed to be one step ahead of everyone else. Burghoff left the show after the eighth season but made a guest appearance in the series finale. He is now 78 years old and has retired from acting.

8. G.W. Bailey (Sergeant Rizzo)

G.W. Bailey played Sergeant Rizzo on the show. Although it was not a starring role, he gave an outstanding performance. He remained a part of the 4077th until the final episode. Now age 77, Bailey has made guest appearances on TV shows and remains active in Hollywood.

9. Odessa Cleveland (Loretta)

She went on to become a poet and teacher. Do you remember this M*A*S*H nurse who would appear, then disappear?https://t.co/0sxDnrqkwL — MeTV (@MeTV) July 27, 2022

Odessa Cleveland played the role of Loretta, one of the prominent recurring nurses at the 4077th. She appeared in a few episodes throughout the show’s first four seasons. After M*A*S*H‘s final season, Cleveland continued to have roles in film and television.

10. Loudon Wainwright III (Captain Calvin Spalding)

Loudon Wainwright III made a few guest appearances on M*A*S*H portraying Captain Calvin Spalding. He is a singer-songwriter and actor who has been active since the ’60s. He is now 75 years old and continues to write and perform music.

