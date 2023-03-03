‘MasterChef’ Potential Contestants Have to Prepare a Signature Dish to Get on the Show

The cooking competition TV show MasterChef has been a hit since 2010. And it almost seems as if each season is more intense than the last. Whether you are tuning in to get a glimpse of the amazing dishes, or if you just enjoy hearing foul-mouthed judge Gordon Ramsay’s insulting comments, there is no denying that the show is entertaining. Each season, home cooks line up in hopes of being selected as a contestant on the show. But it is not easy to get one of those white aprons. As part of a grueling audition process, MasterChef potential contestants have to prepare a signature dish.

‘MasterChef’ is 1 of the most prestigious cooking competitions in the world

Gordon Ramsey of “Masterchef” Celebrates 100 Episodes at Walt Disney Studio Lot on February 5, 2015 in Burbank, California. | Justin Baker/WireImage

Home cooks everywhere dream about the chance to be on the show. There’s a chance to win not only the trophy, but the MasterChef title, and a grand prize of $250,000.00. Starring Michelin-starred Chef Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez, and restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges, the rigorous competition puts contestants through a series of cooking challenges. They are given a time limit to follow as they prepare their best dishes, all without a recipe to use. According to Fandom, contestants participate in a variety of different skills tests and elimination rounds.

Typically, the judges will identify the top three dishes as well as the bottom three. At the end of each episode, one or more contestants will be eliminated. At the end of the season, the final two contestants will compete in a dramatic finale to decide the winner.

‘MasterChef’ contestants have to prepare a signature dish to get on the show

We want to see what your signature dish is!



Share a pic of the dish and recipe and include #MasterChef + #IAmAMasterChef and it may be considered for inclusion in our digital cookbook. pic.twitter.com/axVrtMWtWl — MasterChef (@MASTERCHEFonFOX) May 31, 2019

MasterChef judges only select the best of the best to appear on the show. And even the tiniest of mistakes can get someone eliminated. They aren’t kidding when they say they are looking for elevated dishes that can be served in top restaurants. There have been a few episodes when some of the industry’s toughest food critics have made appearances.

With so many home cooks who have the ability to prepare mouthwatering dishes, you’d think it wouldn’t be that difficult to get a spot on MasterChef. However, part of the audition process involves preparing a signature dish, and the judges will critique every detail. According to the website A.V.Club, former contestant Elise Mayfield spoke about her experience on MasterChef, saying that she had less than 24 hours to prepare her dish.

Mayfield recalls how she made chicken pot hand pies and a Brussels sprout slaw with a honey mustard and bacon vinaigrette. She was also told there would be no heating elements provided. Getting creative, the cook says that “I came in with two insulated lunch bags. One of them was an aluminum foil takeout container and I had a sock—a clean sock!—full of rice.” She said that “They told us to show up with a dish. It was pre-registration, bring a meal, and bring yourself.”

‘MasterChef’ contestants have many rules to follow

Cooking a signature dish isn’t the only tough thing that the contestants are faced with. In fact, MasterChef has many tough rules, and each one must be followed accordingly. Delish reports that no professional chefs are allowed to compete, and earning your income from cooking or preparing food is an immediate disqualification. Strict time limits are given as cooks prepare every dish, and must be adhered to down to the second.

Additionally, potential contestants meet with a private investigator who performs a background check. And a special group from production is constantly watching contestants as they cook to make sure all rules are followed. Former judge Christina Tosi says that “Everyone has the exact same advantages, and we want them to leverage those advantages fairly”.