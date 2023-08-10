Matt Damon is one of Hollywood’s most respected actors and a talent that every top director clamors to work with. Damon is the recipient of multiple awards and accolades, and after more than three decades in the film industry, he has his pick of movie roles.

However, one particular director that has Damon sitting up to take notice, with the veteran actor willing to drop other commitments for the chance at a role in one of his movies. In a recent interview, Damon opened up about his work with Christopher Nolan in the all-new film Oppenheimer, revealing that Nolan is part of a pact he made with his wife in couples therapy.

Matt Damon | Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Matt Damon has been with his wife for decades

Damon is a well-established family man who has stayed with one partner for decades, defying the Hollywood stereotype. According to ET Online, Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, first met in 2003, when Damon was filming the comedy Stuck On You. Barroso, who was working as a bartender at the time, had an immediate connection with the actor and loved the way that he bonded with her young daughter.

Damon and Barroso started dating, and in 2005, the two tied the knot. They welcomed their first child together (Barroso’s second) in 2006 and went on to have two more children in the years that followed. As Damon’s star grew higher, Barroso supported him, often walking red carpets at his side. These days, Barroso and Damon are still together and better than ever.

What did Matt Damon vow to his wife in couples therapy?

Damon and his wife know that the secret to success in a relationship is communication. To that end, the two attend couples therapy together, as Damon revealed in a recent press interview for his latest project, the Christopher Nolan-directed film Oppenheimer. Damon said, according to People, that he had promised Barroso he would be taking a break from acting unless he got a call from Nolan himself.

“This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true,” Damon said. “I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off…I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.” Damon described how “this is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”

Related Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Have 1 Secret to Making Their Marriage Work

Matt Damon previously worked with Christopher Nolan in ‘Interstellar’

Damon landed the role of Lieutenant General Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer, the dramatic biopic that is currently earning rave reviews in theaters. But this isn’t the first time that Damon has worked with Nolan. In 2014, the actor played a NASA astronaut in Interstellar, Nolan’s epic science fiction film. While Damon’s role in the film was a supporting one, he earned acclaim from critics. Clearly, Nolan was equally impressed with Damon’s work, leading him to reach out to the actor during the pre-production phase of Oppenheimer.

While Damon joked that he had been put “on ice” in between the making of Interstellar and Oppenheimer, it’s more likely that his business relationship with Nolan is the kind of lucrative show business partnership that could go on to spawn several more hit films in the years to come. Fans can currently catch Damon in Oppenheimer, now playing in theaters.