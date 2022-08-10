Matt Fraser Planned Shows Around Alexa’s Due Date – but Baby Royce Had Other Plans

Psychic medium and reality TV star, Matt Fraser and wife Alexa just learned a big rule in parenting – the baby always runs the show.

Matt discussed his North American tour with Showbiz Cheat Sheet and felt confident that his dates were planned perfectly.

“[Baby Royce is] due August 25th,” he said. “I’m taking off August 12th all the way to September 12th,” Matt said.

“And then after that, I have local shows,” he added. “So we did the schedule in that way so that this way I could have as much time with Alexa as possible to help her out. And luckily at the same time, the events that I do after Royce is born are local. So they’re basically only for the night, so I can be home with her.”

Matt Fraser’s baby changed everyone’s plans

Unfortunately, those perfect plans went out the window when baby Royce decided to make an early entrance. While having dinner with family, Alexa’s water broke – and she had to break the news to Matt that the baby was on the way.

Alexa and Matt Fraser | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG

“A few minutes before my show, I was expecting a phone call from Alexa checking in to see how things were going. I never imagined that she would be calling me to tell me that her water had broke,” Matt told People. “I was in complete shock! I immediately broke down into tears knowing that I wouldn’t be there to help her.”

Matt was in the middle of a show when Alexa went into labor

When Matt spoke to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, he didn’t consider that his son could arrive a few weeks early. But since he was about to take the stage, the show went on while his team booked him a flight home. Needless to say, his audience got more than a show to remember.

“The audience was yelling, ‘What’s happening?'” Matt shared. He didn’t have all the details, but Matt was able to FaceTime with his sister-in-law who was at the hospital with Alexa. Alexa ended up having to have a c-section so her sister, Ava Papapigiotis offered Matt as much information as she could.

Alexa said doctors told her Royce was in a breach position, which gave her anxiety leading up to the birth. “Matt and I tried exercises, yoga techniques and even saw a chiropractor, but Royce decided he would come on his own time. Three weeks early!” Alexa said. “My dream of a natural birth quickly turned into an unplanned c-section. However, when I held him for the first time, he was perfect and nothing else mattered.”

What baby advice did Matt and Alexa get from friends and family?

And while Matt didn’t make it in time for the birth of his son, he was awash with joy when he finally got to hold him. “The moment I walked into the room and Alexa asked if I wanted to hold him, all I could do was look at him and cry,” he shared. “It is the most incredible feeling in the world.”

During his chat with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Matt said the only advice or comments from friends and family made parenthood look a little daunting. “I have a lot of guidance coming through, telling me horror stories, telling me oh, you’re not going to sleep,” he said. “You’re not going to eat! This is going to stop,” he said. “That’s going to stop, so on and so forth.”

“So I think everyone’s been kind of telling us the negative,” he continued. “We haven’t really heard anything positive, I’ll be honest. Oh, but it’s true. Nobody has come through and said it’s going to be a walk in the park. Oh, it’s going to be great. Nobody has ever said that. Everyone has told us what is going to be the hardest part.”

RELATED: Matt Fraser and Alexa Reveal Jaw-Dropping Baby Premonition – Weeks Before She Got Pregnant [Exclusive]