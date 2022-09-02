Matt Fraser Suddenly Realizes Wife Alexa Had a Psychic Dream About Baby Royce’s Due Date – Months Before He Was Born [Exclusive]

During an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, reality TV star and psychic medium Matt Fraser suddenly came to the shocking realization that his wife Alexa probably predicted that baby Royce would arrive a little early.

Matt chatted via Zoom while holding his newborn son, reflecting on the day of his birth, but also on the dream Alexa had about the baby weeks before she knew she was pregnant. In an earlier interview, Alexa told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she dreamed of holding a baby boy, envisioning a tiny baby wearing a little blue hat. Matt said Alexa kept emphasizing how small their son was in the dream. And now Matt thinks perhaps she even dreamed that baby Royce would arrive a few weeks early.

Did Alexa dream that baby Royce would come early, Matt Fraser wonders

Royce arrived weeks before his due date and unfortunately, Matt missed the birth because he was across the country on tour. The couple didn’t anticipate Royce would come early, especially after weekly doctor appointments didn’t indicate Alexa was anywhere near ready to give birth.

Matt Fraser | Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

But her water broke and Royce was born on August 8. Alexa was due on August 25. Matt now thinks perhaps the clues were there in Alexa’s original baby dream.

“What was really weird is that when she had that dream about Royce when she was holding him in the dream, he was tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny,” Matt recently recalled to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I’m wondering if that was just a sign. He was premature, late-term premature, but still, he was premature by three weeks. I’m wondering if that’s the reason why she dreamt that.”

Matt Fraser recalls getting the call that wife Alexa was in labor

Matt carefully crafted his tour dates around Alexa’s due date. So when she went into labor weeks earlier he was caught off guard. He recalled getting the call that Alexa’s water broke right before he was about to go on stage. His team sprung into action, searching for flights while he tried to focus on the show, which ended up being pretty exciting for his audience that night.

Toward the end of the show, Matt couldn’t take it any longer and had to check on what was happening with Alexa.

He said to the audience, “I’m sorry, guys, and I just have to figure out what’s going on,” he recalled. “I took out my phone and I started going through it. What I didn’t expect was everyone in the audience saying, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening?’ And I’m like, ‘Hold on!'”

“And I’m looking [through his phone], there’s no text, there are no calls, there’s nothing,” he said. “And everyone’s like, ‘What’s happening? What’s happening?’ So I’m like, ‘Hold on, we’re going to call her.’ So I got her on FaceTime and I called from the stage. That’s when I found out that she was dilated and effaced and she was having contractions and [Royce] was on the way. And literally, not even a couple of hours later, from the time that her water broke to the time the baby was delivered. It was just about five hours, not even five hours.”

Matt brought baby Royce to the interview!

Now that Royce is here, Matt and Alexa may be sleepless in Rhode Island, but the family couldn’t be happier. “I’ve been loving every single moment,” he said. “I really, really have. And the best thing that we did was that Alexa and I didn’t have any visitors at the hospital. It’s just it was just me and her. And we really needed that time to bond with him. And I’m so glad that we did.”

Matt was an absolute natural, bringing Royce to an on-camera interview as he expertly held the infant while he chatted. “He’s got so much hair. It’s crazy. It’s crazy!” Matt gushed. “We weren’t expecting him to be so small, obviously. So he doesn’t really fit into any of his clothes.”

