Matt Lauer Goes Public With His New Girlfriend As His Ex-Wife Reportedly Labels the Disgraced ‘Today’ Host a ‘Total Jerk

Matt Lauer is moving on after his sexual misconduct scandal at Today ended his marriage. Cameras recently caught the disgraced former news anchor out on a date night with his girlfriend of three years, Shamin Abas. Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Annette Roque, has labeled Lauer a “total jerk.”

Former ‘Today’ host Matt Lauer | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Matt Lauer goes public with his new girlfriend in New York City

More than five years after getting fired from his gig at NBC, Lauer was spotted out and about in New York City with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas. Per E! News, the duo was seen holding hands and shopping on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side.

The 65-year-old Lauer was casually dressed in a gray hoodie, black jacket, and jeans, while the 53-year-old Shamin wore a patterned top and midi skirt with a jacket and heels.

Lauer and Shamin started seeing each other after his divorce from Roque was finalized in September 2019. The only other time that he’s been photographed with the PR exec was when they vacationed together in New Zealand at the very beginning of their relationship.

Lauer and Roque were married for 20 years and share three children — Jack, 21, Romy, 19, and Thijs, 16.

His ex-wife, Annette Roque, reportedly labels the disgraced ‘Today’ host a ‘total jerk’

Lauer was let go from NBC in November 2017 after he was accused of sexually harassing and assaulting another employee. He denied the accusations, but did admit to cheating, and the scandal ended his marriage. More than two years after the divorce, an insider told OK! Magazine that the former flames “keep out of each other’s way now.”

“They don’t really talk. If they happen to run into each other randomly, they’re civil. Still, Annette has no time for Matt,” the source dished.

Once Lauer lost his $25 million per year job at NBC, he had to give up the lavish lifestyle that he was used to. The insider claims that Lauer has been “forced to drastically curb his spending” because Roque “took him to the cleaners” in their divorce. She received an estimated $50 million settlement, and “thinks he’s a total jerk” after the split.

“The days of throwing money away on private jets and expensive bottles of champagne for the whole restaurant are over. Matt is much more low-key these days — because he has to be,” the source explained.

Is Matt Lauer attempting a comeback?

Lauer has kept a relatively low profile since he was ousted from the Today Show and NBC News, but there are rumors swirling that he could be preparing for a comeback. However, it won’t likely be with a new network. Instead, he will possibly do a podcast or something independent on his “own terms.”

“He’s still pretty upset about how he was ousted at NBC and upset at all the people he thought were his friends who turned their backs on him. He knows he made mistakes, and he is a lot more humble,” an insider told Page Six.

“His problem is that he can’t go back to mainstream TV, because advertisers would likely pull away. He could do a podcast or something on his own terms. All of his friends hope he can find a pathway. But he isn’t rushing into anything.”

As for his romance with Abas, things are going well and are serious. But, even though they’ve been together for three years, they do not live together. She’s supportive of Lauer and has no issues with the past allegations against him.