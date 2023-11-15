Matt LeBlanc, who starred on 'Friends' with Matthew Perry for 10 years, recently paid a sweet tribute to Perry on social media. And he ended the tribute exactly how Perry -- and Chandler Bing -- would have wanted.

The Friends cast will never forget Matthew Perry, who was known for his role as Chandler Bing. Perry died on October 28 at his Los Angeles, California home after being found unresponsive. He was laid to rest several days later, and all of the core Friends cast members were there to say their final goodbyes. It took a while for the cast to process their grief; Matt LeBlanc paid a sweet tribute to Perry more than two weeks after his death, and he ended it just the way Perry’s character, Chandler Bing, would have wanted.

Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc | KMazur/WireImage

Matt LeBlanc’s sweet tribute to Matthew Perry

LeBlanc and Perry starred alongside each other on the 1990s sitcom, which ran for 10 years. During that time, the “Joey and Chandler” friendship was unmatched, as the characters were roommates for years and went through the trials and tribulations of young adulthood together. Both on and off screen, LeBlanc and Perry were best friends, and Perry’s character Chandler was known for being a silly, witty guy with a great sense of humor.

On November 14, LeBlanc paid tribute to Perry on Instagram with a sweet slideshow of various photos of him and Perry on set. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life,” part of LeBlanc’s tribute read. “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.” He ended it with, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

But LeBlanc’s ending caused fans to smile; he made a side note that Perry owed him $20, which appeared to be an inside joke between him and Perry. And it’s exactly what both Perry and his character would have wanted — to say goodbye with a smile and a joke.

Fans loved Matt LeBlanc’s tribute to Matthew Perry

Fans reacted to LeBlanc’s tribute, and they were all thankful that LeBlanc put so much thought into his final words to his friend. “Finishing it up with a joke, we’ll done sir,” a person wrote in the comments.

“Matthew will never be forgotten and always treasured as the guy that wouldn’t be able to sleep until the joke was as funny as it could possibly be,” someone else wrote.

“If we feel this much pain, I can’t even begin to imagine what the Friends cast must be going through,” someone commented.

The whole Friends cast stayed close through the years. They reunited back in 2021 to discuss everything about the show, and it was as if they had never left. And, of course, the cast was there for Perry when he died. The tributes for Perry from his castmates are slowly starting to roll in, but it could be a while before everyone posts something to honor their late co-star. The creators of Friends have added an “In memory of Matthew Perry” message to the ending of episodes, which also features a photo of the late actor. Plenty of other celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Perry as well.