Matthew McConaughey Once Found the Language Barrier Between Himself and His Wife Healthy

Actor Matthew McConaughey has enjoyed a lasting relationship with his wife Camila Alves for several years now.

The actor once believed one of the benefits of their marriages was the language barrier between them.

Matthew McConaughey once revealed the secret to his marriage with Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

McConaughey has been in a long-term relationship with Alves since the 2000s. The two met at a club in the year 2006, where McConaughey recalled being instantly smitten.

“I didn’t say, ‘Who is that.’ I said, ‘What is that,'” McConaughey said on The Oprah Conversation (via People).

McConaughey felt he had to wine and dine Alves immediately, where he found out his instincts about Alves might have been right.

“We had a great connection,” he added. “I spoke better Spanish and Portuguese that night than I have since, you know what I mean?”

Six years after their first meeting, the two would later marry each other. Their marriage is still going strong, and McConaughey contributed the strength of their relationship to the overwhelming love they feel for each other.

“15 years later, she’s still the only woman I’ve ever wanted to take on a date, sleep with or wake up next to,” he once wrote in his memoir Greenlights (via 7 News).

McConaughey would remind his readers that, although he and Alves are happy, marriage is hard work.

“But those times when it is easy and it is rolling and we’re just like best friends – we don’t make a straight line crooked,” he added.

Matthew McConaughey felt the language between himself and Camila Alves was a positive thing

McConaughey felt it was a good thing that Alves’ main language wasn’t English. When McConaughey and Alves argued, Alves was able to blow off steam using her native language Portuguese. Which McConaughey felt was a cathartic way for Alves to vent.

“I’ve come to find that I do think it is actually healthy for our relationship that I don’t speak that much Portuguese because she doesn’t have to whisper if she’s talking noise on me,” McConaughey once said according to Contact Music. “She can speak out loud.”

As for McConaughey, he preferred not to know what Alves might have been saying to him at her angriest.

“I don’t know what she’s saying, but it sounds great…someone can say something about you right in front of your face and you don’t even know it’s about you,” McConaughey added.

Camila Alves once kicked Matthew McConaughey out of the house

Related Matthew McConaughey Had to Work Really Hard to Get Camila Alves to Notice Him

Alves was one of the many inspirations McConaughey drew from to write his memoir Greenlights. But a frustrated Alves encouraged McConaughey to pen his book by offering her husband some tough love. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Alves explained how kicking McConaughey out of the house gave him the urgency he needed to start writing.

“He had somebody that was going to write the book. It changed, right? It’s a long story that he tells better than I do. And when that happened, it was a blessing. We both looked at each other and went, ‘We know what you have to do. This is a blessing. You have to go write yourself.’ And that’s what he did,” Alves said. “I kicked him out the house, I said, ‘Get out of here, I don’t want to hear from you. I don’t want to know anything until you come back.'”

When McConaughey returned, he came back with a story that both he and his wife were proud of.