Matthew McConaughey Once Said Kate Hudson Was ‘Very Easy to Be Attracted to’

Chemistry is one of the main ingredients when making a romantic movie. The lead actors must convince the viewers that they are truly and madly in love with one another for it to make sense. While it’s easy for seasoned actors to fake that emotion, for others, it comes naturally. Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson have years of acting experience, but they have their chemistry on lock for movies. McConaughey once said Hudson was “very easy to be attracted to.”

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey’s and Kate Hudson starred in ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’

Hudson and McConaughey starred in the 2003 rom-com How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, inspired by a book of the same name. Hudson stars as a columnist running out of refreshing ideas to write about, and as her job hangs by a thread, she comes up with an idea for a great article.

She pitches the idea to her boss, who immediately thinks it’s good. The idea? How to lose a guy in 10 days? Hudson sets out to find her prey and meets Ben, an arrogant advertising exec who, unbeknownst to her, picked her from a crowd as a bet. The two work tirelessly to achieve their goals, with Hudson’s character trying to make him hate her and McConaughey trying to get her to love him.

They end up falling in love at the film’s end despite her best efforts. When promoting the movie, McConaughey had nothing but good things to say about his co-star. He said,

“She’s very easy to be attracted to. She’s very comfortable with her sexuality, and when I say that, it’s like there’s not an onus or preciousness put on any scene where your physical scenes you’re sharing.”

In his #McConaugheyTakes series, the actor revealed that their connection made the movie work. He said, “Kate and I had great chemistry, obviously we worked after that on other films. But we had really good push and pull.”

The actor called Hudson “adorable” in a 2003 BBC interview. He said, “She’s very natural, loose, and free. She’s smart … savvy is the better word. She gets the joke, whatever the joke may be.”

Kate Hudson had good things to say about co-star Matthew McConaughey

Hudson had positive comments about her co-star. She said, “We had a great time together. I had so much fun working with him. It was really fun and easy, and he’s a hard worker. I really enjoyed him so much.”

Hudson and McConaughey capitalized on their chemistry in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and their friendship to partner again in another movie years later. The pair appeared in Fool’s Gold in 2008, playing a couple whose expedition to find treasure brings them back together after their divorce.

Although the film bombed at the box office, the duo received praise for their chemistry and talents individually. McConaughey and Hudson have a nine-year age difference, which is not too far off given some movie stars’ numerous age gaps when paired together.

In 2021, Hudson’s expressed her support for McConaughey’s potential political career, saying, “I believe that Matthew, you probably wouldn’t get a politician who would care as much as he does. I think he’s very authentic.”

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson were both seeing other people

Their visible chemistry may have fans wondering if the pair ever dated. However, the two were already in relationships with other people when they appeared onscreen together. Hudson was married to musician Chris Robinson from 2000 until 2007, with whom she shares a son, Ryder.

She then started seeing Danny Fujikawa in 2017 and had a daughter named Rani. Hudson and Matt Bellamy also share a child named Bingham.

McConaughey met his wife Camila Alves in 2006 and got married in 2012. The pair have three children together, two sons, Levi and Livingstone, and a daughter named Vida.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Shares the Gross Reason Why She Didn’t Like Kissing Matthew McConaughey On-Screen