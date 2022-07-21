Matthew McConaughey Once Shared Why He Found It Odd Dating Non-Celebrities

Matthew McConaughey has dated some major celebrities during his time in the industry. And although he didn’t rule out dating someone outside of Hollywood, at one point he was reluctant to do so. If only because of the informational imbalance between celebrities and non-celebrities.

Why Matthew McConaughey thought dating celebrities was easier than dating non-celebrities

Matthew McConaughey | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Before his marriage, McConaughey knew what it was like dating both celebrities and non-celebrities. But from his experience, it was easier dating those who were already famous.

This was because there was more of an equal footing among celebrities when it came to learning about each other. But when dating people who weren’t famous, there was an informational imbalance that could make things uncomfortable.

“Most of the women I meet are actresses. When I date someone who’s equally famous, I already know something about them and have a sense of who they are because I’ve read about them in newspapers and magazines,” McConaughey once said according to Contact Music.

McConaughey didn’t have the same luxury when dealing with non-celebrities.

“It can be odd when I date a woman who isn’t famous because I don’t know anything about them upfront but they know stuff about me. It means we start off on unequal footing,” he said. “When you meet a stranger, conversation usually starts with something like, ‘So, what do you do?’ With me, everyone already knows what I do and how old I am. They know my likes and dislikes. That’s why I’ve found it easier to date famous women.”

Given his long filmography, McConaughey has often co-starred alongside some of the industry’s most prominent women actors. He’s even had crushes on some of the stars he’s partnered with, such as Sandra Bullock and Sarah Jessica Parker. But the Oscar-winner shared that he never got romantically involved with any of his co-stars..

“I think it organically just happened,” McConaughey once said in an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

McConaughey asserted that a combination of professionalism and circumstances didn’t allow for too much dating among his peers.

“I’ve always tried to keep it professional, and the people I’ve worked with did as well. Maybe we had certain crutches on each other at certain times, but we always just kind of kept it professional. Or maybe we were dating somebody serious outside of ourselves at the time, and we both respected that from the other,” he said.

McConaughey also felt that history had shown dating a co-star might have a negative effect on a film’s appeal. So he also avoided dating his contemporaries to preserve the quality of his movies. The star advised to pay attention to actors who were a couple and made a movie when they got married.

“When they’re really good is the movie before it was ever public that they were getting together, when they’re on the approach, where you’re going, ‘Oh, offset they have a little honeymoon happening,’” he said. “But once they get married, you watch that movie, they’re not near as good together… It’s the movie where they met where you go, ‘That’s the one where this thing is sizzling.'”

Matthew McConaughey on if fame impacted his marriage

McConaughey has been married to his wife Camila Alves since 2012. But despite his long and seemingly healthy marriage to his wife, McConaughey was asked if being famous made marriage difficult. To the Reign of Fire actor, however, fame didn’t present an obstacle.

“Fame is…a certain amount of fame is for rent,” he said. “My wife and my family in my mind and soul are non-negotiable. So, the non-negotiable things in my life, when I’ve watered their proverbial garden, that’s when my garden grew and I flourished and I became more me and I felt more vital.”

Although McConaughey acknowledged that most celebrities are fine living a bachelor’s lifestyle, his family remained a priority over his fame.

“The most important thing, to me, is my family,” he said.

