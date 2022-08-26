‘May It Please The Court’: Everything to Know About the Disney+ K-Drama – Based on Real-Life Cases

September will be another riveting month of K-dramas for fans. While fans look forward to new dramas like Little Women, there is a new legal drama to keep an eye on. May It Please The Court will be the latest Disney+ original K-drama starring fan favorites Jung Ryeo-won and Lee Kyu-hyung. The storyline of two drastically different attorneys as they handle court cases and inspired by real-life events.

‘May It Please The Court ‘ is Disney+ legal mystery K-drama with murder and realism

Diary of a Prosecutor actor Jung Ryeo-won returns to the small-screen starring in May It Please The Court K-drama as the leading character No Chak-hee. She is a cutthroat lawyer who stops at nothing to win a case and advance her career. In the teaser trailer, fans see her office is neat with nothing out of place. Her once prestigious career is in jeopardy, and she becomes a public defender.

Meanwhile, her polar opposite is lawyer, Jwa Shi-baek, played by All of Us Are Dead, and Prison Playbook actor Lee Kyu-hyung. Do not let his carefree demeanor fool you. His determination and grit get the job done when needed. The teaser shows him in a disorganized office full of paperwork as he enjoys an ice cream cone.

Disney+’s May It Please The Court follows both attorneys, who are forced to work cases together. As they investigate and dig deeper into one case, they stumble upon a startling discovery about a series of murders.

The Disney+ K-drama uses real-life cases from essays

Crime and mystery K-dramas are all well and good. But some of the best dramas take it further by incorporating real-life events into their mystery storyline. Hit K-dramas like Signal based their episode around South Korean crimes and one of its most notorious serial killers, Yoo Young-chul.

Disney+’s May It Please The Court can be added to the list as Soompi reports, “Each episode of May It Please The Court will be based on real-life cases from essays of the same name of the drama.” The cases are from author Jung Hye-jin’s novel Byeonloneul Shijakhagekseubmida.

For now, fans are unsure of what the storylines will be and what crime cases will be used. A tiny hint about the K-drama explains the two lead characters will face a murder case involving wealthy elderly victims.

When will ‘May It Please The Court ‘ premiere?

Fans do not have to wait long for May It Please The Court on Disney+. The K-drama is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform in September, but there is no set date. There are also no details of how many episodes there will be.

Hopefully, the K-drama will be available to global fans in multiple regions. When Disney+ ventured into K-dramas with the controversial Snowdrop, the drama was available to select countries instead of globally. The highly talked-about K-drama Grid is also not readily available to global fans. Fans will have to wait and see if May It Please The Court will be available for global streaming on Disney+.

