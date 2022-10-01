Maya Hawke Has 1 Stipulation for Appearing in the ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff

Stranger Things has taken on a pop culture presence that few could have predicted when the nostalgia-filled show premiered on Netflix back in 2016. Its success has been one of the streaming service’s crowning achievements in recent years. As Netflix leans heavily into original programming, it seems reasonable that fans can expect another show in this universe. What, exactly, that might look like remains to be seen. But we do know that star Maya Hawke (who plays Robin Buckley) has one stipulation for appearing in this potential Stranger Things spinoff.

What could a ‘Stranger Things’ spinoff look like

The Stranger Things showrunners have been defensive of their decision to avoid killing off most of the show’s regulars, despite some fans (and even some of the actors) saying that such a bold move would improve the series. As a result, there is a lot of potential for spinoff material. Even those who have met untimely ends could return in a spinoff that featured a flashback to earlier days.

Fans have speculated about what the spinoff could look like. Ideas include an animated series, a horror anthology, and even a story centered on Dungeons & Dragons, a role-playing game that features heavily in the original.

While the details have been kept under wraps (or perhaps aren’t even decided yet), we do know that talk of a spinoff isn’t just wishful thinking. The Duffer brothers have confirmed, as Variety reports, that there is a spinoff in the works. They haven’t given many clues about its direction. But they have said that it “is not centered on an existing character.”

That leaves a lot of leeway as to how (or if) existing characters will play a role in future projects. One of those potential participants is Maya Hawke, but she has a stipulation to secure her involvement.

Maya Hawke won’t join a ‘Stranger Things’ spinoff without her co-star

Hawke plays fan favorite Robin Buckley, who was introduced in Season 3 and soon became Steve Harrington’s best friend. The interplay between these two dynamic characters has Hawke considering breaking her own rule about spinoffs. “Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” she revealed.

Hawke made this declaration in an interview with Rolling Stone, and her gushing support of her co-star didn’t stop there. “He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries,” Hawke added. “He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him.”

Many ‘Stranger Things’ questions remain unanswered

Of course, Stranger Things fans haven’t even seen how the original series wraps up yet. But mystery has long defined the franchise. Elaborate fan theories have been as much a part of the entertainment as the show itself.

As Season 5 continues to be a source of broad speculation and increasing anticipation, turning attention to the spinoff can provide fans a bit of an outlet for their mourning. Though there have certainly been beloved series that have gone on for longer, Stranger Things has earned a special place in its fans’ hearts. Getting to watch the primary cast grow up before their eyes and finding such moving and complex stories build up has left fans with a taste for a particularly satisfying conclusion — and (at least Netflix is betting) the determination to come back for more.

