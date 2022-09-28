Maya Hawke Would Love Her ‘Stranger Things’ Character, Robin, to Die in Season 5

Netflix has already announced that Season 5 will be the last we see of Stranger Things. Many fans wonder which characters will die in the final season. But Maya Hawke has her own opinions on who will make it out alive.

Millie Bobby Brown told ‘Stranger Things’ showrunners ‘you need to start killing people off’

I enjoyed watching STRANGER THINGS a lot! It fulfilled my heart, thanks to Duffer brothers! Netflix! I'm already missing them as if my best friends are leaving to other schools. I want to see them again, Is Season 4 coming? like "The NeverEnding Story" in this streaming era?? pic.twitter.com/htFplHfPkv — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 11, 2019

The Stranger Things characters have picked up new friends and enemies every season. As the cast has grown, some of the show’s stars have spoken out about killing characters off.

Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as the telekinetic Eleven, joked to Collider, “[At the Season 4 premiere], we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off.’ The Duffer Brothers [the show’s creators] are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones.”

Why Maya Hawe ‘would love’ for her character to die

Maya Hawke says Eddie Munson didn't deserve to die at the end of #StrangerThings4, but she adds: "I do think the show has too many characters." https://t.co/urS2jptBIR — Variety (@Variety) September 19, 2022

It looks like Brown’s co-star, Hawke, agrees with her. Hawke plays Robin, a Season 3 addition to the group. The actor told Rolling Stone when asked about Brown’s comments:

“Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”

Furthermore, Hawke acknowledged that the Duffer brothers love the cast. “The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them,” she explained. “I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Could a Robin/Steve spinoff be in the works?

Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo, Maya Hawke, and Joe Keery | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Hawke might be down for Robin to get killed off in the final season. But she’s also open to a spin-off for Robin and Robin’s best friend, Steve, played by Joe Keery.

“[A spinoff] where we go to New York and we’re just partying in the clubs and figuring our shit out,” the actress described. “Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything. He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him.”

The Duffer brothers give their thoughts on character deaths and potential spin-offs

#StrangerThings has been renewed for a fourth season!!



Additionally, series creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers have signed a multi-year film and series overall deal with Netflix! pic.twitter.com/29qCJpOzSk — Queue (@netflixqueue) September 30, 2019

Brown and Hawke seem open to the thought of their characters not making it out of Season 5 alive, but the Duffer brothers seem less than enthusiastic.

“We’ve explored all options in the writing room,” Matt Duffer said while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it’s like… That’s depressing… We aren’t Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore, because you do have to treat it realistically, right?”

The brothers seem to be saying no to any major character deaths but, like Hawke, are thinking about potential spin-offs. The pair are already working on a spin-off with Netflix but said that the project is not focused on an existing character within the show.

