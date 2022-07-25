‘Mayans MC’ Officially Renewed for Season 5 — Here’s Everything We Know so Far

Mayans MC Season 5 is officially a go. Showrunner Elgin James made the announcement at Comic-Con last weekend. The Sons of Anarchy prequel left off on a cliffhanger, with EZ stepping into the role of president of the Santo Padre charter. Here’s everything we know so far about the show’s upcoming fifth season.

JD Pardo as EZ Reyes in ‘Mayans MC’ | Prashant Gupta/FX

Elgin James announced ‘Mayans MC’ Season 5 renewal at Comic-Con

Mayans MC showrunner Elgin James had exciting news when he sat down for the show’s panel at the 2022 Comic-Con. Beside a handful of the Mayans MC cast, James announced that the show has been officially renewed for season 5. “We knew a long time ago that it was gonna happen, but we wanted to be able to tell you guys at Comic-Con,” he added.

According to Deadline, James said in a statement, “I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between, have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen.”

Rev up those engines because the club is back for more. #MayansMC will return to @FXNetworks for a fifth season in 2023. pic.twitter.com/z9Erft7OUP — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) July 24, 2022

What will season 5 be about?

There are plenty of storylines that Mayans MC can pick back up on when the show returns with season 5. EZ Reyes is now the president of the Santo Padre charter. The Mayans are in an all-out war with the Sons of Anarchy, and EZ is determined to win.

With Bishop at his side and Alvarez removed from the throne, things are looking pretty dark going forward. There is also a warehouse full of burned-up heroin to deal with in season 5. Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo will have some huge decisions to make now that he knows Felipe Reyes is his biological father.

When will ‘Mayans MC’ Season 5 come out?

Mayans MC Season 5 does not yet have an official release date. However, according to Variety, the new season will premiere sometime in 2023. The show’s season 4 finale dropped on June 14, 2022, so it likely won’t be long before filming for the new season begins.

‘Mayan MC’ Season 5 cast

Although there is no official cast list yet for Mayans MC Season 5, it seems likely that most of the actors whose characters survived season 4 will return. We anticipate the cast to include returning actors like JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Vincent Vargas, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle.

Season 4 ended with a surprising turn of events for Marcus Alvarez, played by Emilio Rivera. Although Alvarez was usurped as the president of the Santo Padre charter, Rivera hinted that he too will return for season 5 while speaking with Collider.

Is Emilio Rivera leaving Mayans MC, Marcus Alvarez after season 4 finale? https://t.co/6R5bpnCW1Z — Emilio Rivera (@EmilioRivera48) July 21, 2022

“I actually got the script [for the season 4 finale] on the way the premiere, so I was in the car on the way over there, and I was reading the script. I was reading it going, ‘I live, right?,’ and then I read that part. At the premiere, I was like, ‘Why are you guys kicking me out?’ And they gave me an answer that I really liked. I can’t repeat it, but I’m good. I think it’s gonna be okay.”

JR Bourne’s character Isaac Packer returned in the season 4 finale and seems set to become a central antagonist in season 5. When Entertainment Weekly asked James if Isaac is next season’s “big bad,” the showrunner responded, “You may see Isaac again. He may come ready to set some fires.”

All episodes of Mayans MC are currently streaming on Hulu.

