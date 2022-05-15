‘Mayans MC’ Season 4: Bishop’s Death Seems More and More Likely

Mayans MC Season 4 is darker and more intense than ever before. This season has already had a major character death, and there could be more to come. Bishop recently gave up his role as Vice President of the Santo Padre charter and he is at odds with almost everyone in the club. As the season goes on, it seems more and more likely that Bishop might meet his end.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Mayans MC Season 4 Episode 5.]

Bishop is at odds with most of the Club in ‘Mayans MC’ Season 4

In Mayans MC Season 4, Bishop is at odds with almost every character on the show. He has no intention of making reparations with the other charters following the aftermath of the season 1 premiere. This is clearly frustrating his cousin, Mayans MC founder Marcus Alvarez. When Bishop removed his Vice President patch, Alvarez didn’t argue. He gave it to EZ instead.

Some of the other Santo Padre members still appear to support Bishop. Taza in particular tells Bishop he has his back, but Bishop clearly hasn’t forgiven Taza. “The only reason you’re not dead is out of some misguided sense of f***ing loyalty,” Bishop tells him. Bishop also clearly has an issue with Taza’s sexuality, adding an offensive remark about that as well.

Watch your back. #MayansFX episode 5 starts ahora. You know the drill, let's talk EVERYTHING as it goes down. pic.twitter.com/FB89R116HP — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) May 11, 2022

Alvarez had his own son killed in ‘Sons of Anarchy’

In the most recent episode of Mayans MC Season 4, the Sons of Anarchy began their attack on the Mayans. They orchestrated a hit on the Oakland charter, which ended with Coco dead. War is coming and it wouldn’t be surprising if some more major characters were killed off.

In episode 5, Oakland president Diaz talked with Alvarez about getting rid of the Santo Padre charter. “I gave this charter to my primo,” Alvarez says. “Look what he did with it,” laughs Diaz. “He took a Garden of Eden and salted the f***ing earth.”

Diaz then brings up something that happened a long time ago, in Sons of Anarchy Season 1. “What happened all those years ago, with Esai, that was the right call. It was for the good of the Club,” Diaz tells Alvarez. Many years ago, Alvarez’s son Esai attempted to kill the president of the Sons of Anarchy, Clay Morrow. To end the bloodshed between the two clubs Alvarez had his own son killed.

El Padrino has some decisions to make, and not a lot of time. #MayansFX is now streaming on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/BtqYQEhukb — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) May 11, 2022

Will Bishop die in ‘Mayans MC’ Season 4?

This isn’t the first time this story has been brought up in Mayans MC Season 4. In episode 3, Manny relays this story to EZ and Angel while they are resting in the desert. Manny remarks that he can’t imagine harming your own flesh and blood. Now that the story of Esai has come up twice in Mayans MC Season 4, it feels a lot like something significant.

“Manny bringing up Alvarez’s son might be foreshadowing for someone having to kill a family member later,” a Reddit user wrote. Perhaps in the end, Alvarez will end up killing Bishop for “the good of the Club,” just as he did with Esai.

New episodes of Mayans MC Season 4 air Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

