‘Mayfair Witches’ Star Alexandra Daddario Witnessed a Bone-Chilling Ghost Encounter in Louisiana

Not everyone believes in ghosts, but some strange occurrences in life can only be chalked up to the supernatural. Mayfair Witches star Alexandra Daddario had one of those unexplainable moments while shooting a film in Louisiana, as she revealed in a recent interview. Here’s what she said about the ghost encounter, plus her take on witchcraft and more about her role in Mayfair Witches on AMC.

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding in ‘Mayfair Witches’ | Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Alexandra Daddario stars in ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’

Daddario takes on a dark role in Mayfair Witches, which is based on The Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels by Anne Rice. She plays Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon in California. Rowan discovers a power to harm people with her mind. Frightened by the experiences, she turns to her adoptive mother for help in finding the truth about where she came from.

That truth is life-changing for Rowan, as she learns that she is an heiress in a family of powerful witches in New Orleans known as the Mayfairs. She must figure out how to control her powers and deal with a sinister being that has haunted the family’s women for generations.

During a Television Critics Association panel in August, Daddario called Mayfair Witches “perverse.”

“It’s very, very disturbing in these very uniquely psychological ways that only Anne Rice could do. And we’re trying to bring that into the show. We are bringing it into the show,” she said. “So, I just think it’s incredible to do something that is based on an Anne Rice novel and also bring that sort of unique touch of weirdness and just her investment in the dark side of human nature with no rejection of it. That creates a real unique genre piece, I think.”

Alexandra Daddario shared the eerie story of a ghost encounter

Fans of Rice will know that her novels like Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire leaned heavily into the supernatural. So, many can’t help but wonder if the star of the Mayfair Witches adaptation has experienced anything supernatural herself.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Daddario revealed that she had a ghost encounter in Louisiana — sort of. She didn’t see the ghost herself, but she watched someone get frightened by a ghostly presence.

“There was one time I was shooting a film in Louisiana and I was in a little town outside a place called Shreveport. And one of the members of the crew, a girl, starts crying outside of the house we were shooting in. She said, ‘I can’t. I can’t go in there.’ There’s a woman in the corner of the room saying, ‘What are you all doing in my house? Get out of my house,'” Daddario said.

Daddario later discovered from the homeowner that his wife died in the room where the crew member saw the ghost.

“There was no way for her to know about it. … I didn’t see the ghost. But that always creeps me out because I’ve never found an explanation for it,” she added.

Daddario also shared her thoughts on witchcraft

Mayfair Witches takes witchcraft very seriously, even going so far as to consult witchcraft experts to ensure the show’s depictions are accurate. On The Late Late Show With James Corden, Daddario revealed that she finds it all very fascinating.

“I’m interested in magic and sort of where those stories come from and why they exist. I don’t know that magic actually exists in the way it’s presented in the show, but I think it’s really cool,” she said.

New episodes of Mayfair Witches air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. They are also available to watch on Thursdays via AMC+.