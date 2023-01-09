‘Mayfair Witches’ Star Alexandra Daddario: Why She Looks Familiar

Alexandra Daddario takes on the lead role in AMC’s newest Anne Rice adaptation, Mayfair Witches. The actor’s piercing blue eyes and talent certainly leave a mark on one’s memory, so she may feel familiar to viewers. Here’s where you might have seen her before.

Alexandra Daddario at the premiere of ‘Mayfair Witches’ | Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario stars in ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ on AMC

Based on The Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels by Anne Rice, Mayfair Witches follows Daddario as a neurosurgeon named Dr. Rowan Fielding. Rowan discovers a dark power inside her and learns that she is a member of the Mayfair family, a group of powerful witches. As she dives into her family history, the doctor finds herself haunted by a sinister presence. She must figure out how to control her powers in order to fight back.

During a Television Critics Association panel ahead of the Mayfair Witches premiere, Daddario called the series “perverse” and “very disturbing.”

“There are things that feel familiar. It’s very perverse, a lot of beats. It’s very, very disturbing in these very uniquely psychological ways that only Anne Rice could do,” Daddario shared. “And we’re trying to bring that into the show. We are bringing it into the show. So, I just think it’s incredible to do something that is based on an Anne Rice novel and also bring that sort of unique touch of weirdness and just her investment in the dark side of human nature with no rejection of it. That creates a real unique genre piece, I think.”

Alexandra Daddario movies and TV shows

Mayfair Witches is just the latest project for Daddario. She started acting in 2002 on the soap opera All My Children. Her big break came a few years later when she starred in 2010’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its 2013 sequel, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. She also starred in Texas Chainsaw that same year. She’s also known for Baywatch (2017), Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020), Wildflower (2022), and more.

In addition to her film career, Daddario has appeared in several popular TV shows. Fans may recognize her in The White Lotus, True Detective, New Girl, The Sopranos, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, American Horror Story, and The Girlfriend Experience, to name a few.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alexandra Daddario has a net worth of $8 million.

Who is Alexandra Daddario’s husband?

Fans of Daddario might also recognize her husband, Andrew Form. He has produced several hit films, including Friday the 13th, The Purge, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In an interview with Vogue, Daddario shared the sweet story of how she and Form met in 2020.

“I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance’s couch and would take frequent walks,” she explained. “He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner.”

Daddario and Form got engaged in August 2021 and tied the knot a year later in New Orleans, the same city where Mayfair Witches was filmed.

Mayfair Witches airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. New episodes are also available on Thursdays on AMC+.