‘Mayfair Witches’ Episode Guide and Release Schedule

The newest Anne Rice adaptation has arrived on AMC. Mayfair Witches kicked off on Sunday, Jan. 8, starring Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding — a neurosurgeon who learns of her place in the Mayfair family of powerful witches. As Rowan learns to control her powers, she must fight off a sinister presence that has haunted the Mayfairs for generations. Check out the full release schedule below to find out when you can watch new episodes of Mayfair Witches.

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding in ‘Mayfair Witches’ | Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

How many episodes is ‘Mayfair Witches’?

Mayfair Witches Season 1 will consist of eight episodes. Episode 1 was titled “The Witching Hour” and introduced Rowan as she struggled to understand her dangerous new ability. Next week, fans can watch “The Dark Place.” Here are all the episode titles, according to Next Episode:

Episode 1: “The Witching Hour”

Episode 2: “The Dark Place”

Episode 3: “Second Line”

Episode 4: “Curiouser and Curiouser”

Episode 5: “The Thrall”

Episode 6: “Transference”

Episode 7: “Tessa”

Episode 8: “What Rough Beast”

It’s important to note that AMC itself has not confirmed all eight episode titles for Mayfair Witches, so these may be subject to change.

‘Mayfair Witches’ episode release schedule on AMC

Those who want to watch new episodes on AMC can tune in every Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET. The first episode aired on Jan. 8, so if there are no interruptions to the weekly schedule, season 1 should wrap up in late February. Here are all the episode air dates on AMC:

Episode 1: Sunday, Jan. 8, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 2: Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 3: Sunday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 4: Sunday, Jan. 29, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Sunday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9 p.m. ET

Episode 8: Sunday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. ET

AMC+ subscribers can access new episodes early

If you don’t have access to cable, you can still watch Mayfair Witches thanks to AMC’s streaming service, AMC+. And there’s a perk for subscribers: New episodes of Mayfair Witches will drop a few days early, on Thursdays. AMC+ typically releases episodes at 3 a.m. PT, which is 12 a.m. for fans on the east coast. Here is the release schedule for AMC+:

Episode 1: Thursday, Jan. 5

Episode 2: Thursday, Jan. 12

Episode 3: Thursday, Jan. 19

Episode 4: Thursday, Jan. 26

Episode 5: Thursday, Feb. 2

Episode 6: Thursday, Feb. 9

Episode 7: Thursday, Feb. 16

Episode 8: Thursday, Feb. 23

The first episode of Mayfair Witches is available now on AMC+. In addition to that streaming service, fans will be able to watch the premiere on Shudder, Sundance Now, Acorn, and ALLBLK starting Thursday, Jan. 12. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on Mayfair Witches.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.