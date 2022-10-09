Here’s What ‘Me Porto Bonito’ by Bad Bunny Means in English

“Me Porto Bonito” is one of the most popular inclusions to Un Verano Sin Ti. This Bad Bunny song roughly translates to “I’ll Behave Myself” and describes a person enamored of a beautiful woman. Here’s what we know about this track featuring Chencho Corleone.

Bad Bunny released ‘Me Porto Bonito’ off ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny performs onstage during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Bad Bunny is the artist behind Un Verano Sin Ti, releasing “Me Porto Bonito” in addition to songs like “Moscow Mule,” “Tarot,” and “titi Me Preguntó.” The title translates to “I’ll Behave,” “I’ll Behave Myself,” or “I’ll Behave Beautifully.”

According to Song Facts, “Subelo NEO, Lennex, MAG and Patience’s production fuses old-school and modern perreo. A reggaeton genre that emerged in the late 1980s in Puerto Rico, perreo is a style of dance and party music focusing on moving the hips (similar to twerking).”

With Puerto Rican roots, several phrases in this song are specific to the United States territory. However, this song is performed predominately in Spanish, with lyrics mostly describing a beautiful woman.

“Mami, you are elite,” the Billboard translation reads. “Don’t limit yourself / Let me give you / What you deserve and levitates you / Let’s go to the hiding place / Don’t get angry with me That the satellite won’t be able to reach here.”

‘Me Porto Bonito’ meaning in English

Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito” is about a girl being pursued by the narrator. With a lingering lasting impact on the singer, he laments that he’s willing to change to keep her, saying, “I go around loose on the streets, but I remove myself for you If you ask me, I’ll behave myself.”

Some lyrics detail pop culture and other music groups, including the translated, “In the 2000’s, she listened to RBD,” which mentions the Mexican pop group RBD.

There are also references to Corleone’s role in the Puetro Rican reggeaton duo, Plan B, specifically in the translated lyrics, “If you want, I’ll make you a baby / Or I’ll bring you the Plan B.”

Is ‘Me Porto Bonito’ the most popular song on ‘Un Verano Sin Ti?’

As one of the most popular songs from Un Verano Sin Ti, this track holds over 785 million Spotify plays. Since being posted to YouTube, the official “Me Porto Bonito” music video earned over 420 million views. Karol G even posted a TikTok video dancing to the reggaeton track.

That makes this song one of the most popular additions to Bad Bunny’s 2022 release, along with “Titi Me Preguntó,” which was later performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. “Me Porto Bonito” is also one of Corleone’s most popular collaborations — the artist also created a remix for Rosalía’s “Candy.”

Bad Bunny collaborated with other up-and-coming artists for Un Verano Sin Ti. Maria Zardoya of The Marías sometimes appeared onstage for “Otro Atardecer.” Jhay Cortez was added to “Tarot,” while Bomba Estéreo appeared on “Ojitos Lindos.”

