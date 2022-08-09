‘Mean Girls’ Star Daniel Franzese Talks Sequel – ‘I Would Love It’

Is there a Mean Girls sequel in the future? If it were up to actor Daniel Franzese, who played Damien in the film, he’d be the first to sign on.

While no concrete plans are made for a Mean Girls sequel, Franzese recently said he’d do any kind of Mean Girls sequel or reboot.

“I would love it,” he said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I would absolutely love it. And I would do it in any form whatsoever. This movie brings people so much joy. So I lean into it. Damien is on a different level than a lot of other characters in the movie.”

A ‘Mean Girls’ sequel would be ideal with Tina Fey

Franzese said he’s so into another Mean Girls film, he’d do any iteration of the film. “I would do Damian the animated series,” he said. Adding, “I mean, I want to do a whole movie with the whole cast. We all play different characters. People would love that, you know?”

Lindsay Lohan (as Cady Heron), Lizzy Caplan (as Janis Ian) and Daniel Franzese (as Damian) | CBS via Getty Images

But he admitted that a second film would need the power and magic of the original Mean Girls creator Tina Fey. “Tina Fey’s got that power and she ain’t pulling the trigger,” he said. “So I don’t know who else could do it. It would have been great if Tina kept writing movies for all of us, like if all of us were in Baby Daddy or whatever, but I can’t put that all on her, you know?”

Daniel Franzese talks about writing a ‘Mean Girls’ sequel

While Franzese would love to do a Mean Girls sequel by Fey, he’s trying to make it happen on his own. “I’ve been trying to write something now that has all of us in it,” he dished. “Just because to me, that just seems like so much fun. And I know how much joy I’ve kind of like progressed.”

“So my dream was to be like this famous actor that everybody knew,” he continued. “And pretty much, even if you don’t know how to pronounce my name, if you go, oh, the guy from Mean Girls, people know me. So if I accomplished that so early on, what’s the next dream, right? Like, what’s really the next goal?”

Franzese added that pitching a Mean Girls sequel at the right time could be key. “I think that within a year I could pitch it,” he teased. “And you know, it’ll be fun. We’re approaching the 20th anniversary, what a great time to start something like that.”

What did Tina Fey say about another ‘Mean Girls’?

He went back to wishing he could get Fey to sign on to his vision of a Mean Girls sequel. “I haven’t talked to Tina in a really long time, so I would like to talk to her,” he said. Adding, “That would be nice.”

But unless Fey has changed her mind about a Mean Girls sequel in the past few years, Mean Girls fans shouldn’t exactly hold their breath for a Fey-backed film. “We’re coming up next month on the 10-year anniversary of the original movie… I can’t believe it either,” she told Extra in 2014. “We’re going to see if there’s any way to get everyone together, but not a movie, sadly. We’re all past high school age.”