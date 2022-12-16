The Meaning Behind Sam Smith’s ‘Unholy’ (And Upcoming Tour ‘Gloria’)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras are doing something “Unholy” — or at least they’re singing about it on their 2022 single. Here’s what we know about the meaning behind this church-inspired song.

What does ‘Unholy’ by Sam Smith and Kim Petras mean? Here’s our look at the lyrics

Kim Petras and Sam Smith perform during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“Unholy” debuted in 2022, featuring Sam Smith and Kim Petras, tells the sinful story of one relationship and a secret affair. The narrator says that this person’s wife is a “lucky, lucky girl,” although she doesn’t know what he’s doing behind closed doors.

“Dirty, dirty boy,” the verse states. “You know everyone is talking on the scene / I hear them whispering ’bout the places that you’ve been / And how you don’t know how to keep your business clean.”

The husband’s hidden life could ruin this marriage, the narrator sings. The narrator also details some of the activities the husband participates in which are mostly things considered “Unholy.”

“Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot / At the body shop, doin’ somethin’ unholy,” the narrator sings in the chorus. “He’s sat back while she’s dropping it, she be popping it / Yeah, she put it down slowly.”

‘Unholy’ by Sam Smith title meaning

The title “Unholy” refers to the adultery in the song — with a husband secretly cheating on his wife. Because the activities are considered sinful, it makes sense “Unholy” would reference the church.

This theme is only emphasized by the choir present throughout the Smith track. The choir was also utilized for Smith and Petras’ performance on Radio 1. Now, fans wonder if this gospel-inspired sound will appear throughout Smith’s upcoming album.

One YouTube comment on the official music video stated, “can’t even imagine what they could possibly do for a live performance (on a stage). I hope they’re asked to do a big one because it’s literally a cinematic masterpiece.”

Sam Smith debuts ‘Gloria’ in January 2023

“Unholy” is just one song on Smith’s upcoming album, scheduled for a January 2023 release. This is the artist’s first new full-length collection in several months, which they noted on social media.

“I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called GLORIA. It will be yours on the 27th January 2023…” Smith wrote on Instagram. “I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you.”

“It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul,” they continued. “Gloria got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you.”

To make the release of Gloria, Smith embarks on a tour that same year. Until the album debuts, “Unholy” is available on most major streaming platforms.