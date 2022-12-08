‘Media Savvy’ Meghan Markle Saw ‘Value’ in ‘Creating Content’ While Prince Harry Needed Convincing, Commentator Says

TL;DR:

Meghan Markle “recognized the value in creating content that could reshape public perception of the pair,” according to a commentator.

Prince Harry only got “on board,” per a commentator, after Princess Diana’s friends said she’d been interested in making documentaries.

Harry & Meghan, Netflix’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries, premiered Dec. 8.

Amid the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, a commentator says Meghan Markle knew “creating content” could help her and Prince Harry. Meanwhile, for the Duke of Sussex it took some convincing. Ahead, a commentator explains the Duchess of Sussex’s “media savvy” approach and what ultimately got Harry “on board.”

According to commentator and To Di For Daily founder, Kinsey Schofield, it had been the Duchess of Sussex who knew what “creating content” could do for her and Harry’s image.

“Meghan is incredibly media savvy,” Schofield began (via Marie Claire). She’s “studied and admired many women in the entertainment business before her, some who she recently interviewed for her own podcast,” the commentator continued, referring to Archetypes.

As Schofield noted, “It was Meghan that recognized the value in creating content that could reshape public perception of the pair.”

So “after some rather bizarre pitches from Quibi and even some positive brainstorming with Amazon, the couple decided to go big with Netflix to spotlight their favorite causes, shape their brand, and pay for their new pursuits in America.”

In 2020, Harry and Meghan inked a multi-year deal with the streamer centering around original content, including movies, series, documentaries, and children’s programming.

Prince Harry agreed to ‘create content’ after Princess Diana’s friends said she’d wanted to develop documentaries, commentator says

The Duke of Sussex, however, wasn’t initially keen to “create content.” Schofield explained it took talking to his late mother’s friends to get Harry “on board” with documentaries and the like.

“Harry was on board once they were told by close friends of Princess Diana that Diana was looking to develop documentaries around some of her philanthropic interests towards the end of her life,” Schofield said.

Meanwhile, in their 2021 tell-all Oprah interview, Harry shared he and Meghan didn’t start out with the intention of going to streamers. He called it “a last resort to support his growing family.”

Another commentator says ‘Harry & Meghan’ isn’t what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘signed up for’

While Meghan might’ve been the one to zero in on how useful documentaries could be to her and Harry’s brand, according to one commentator, their Netflix docuseries is far from what they “wanted.”

“The thing to remember is that Harry and Meghan never really wanted to do this project,” Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden said (via Express). “When they signed up for Netflix, it was to make a programme [sic]. They had this vision of sort of being like Barack and Michelle Obama and making very worthy documentaries.”

“That’s already gone by the by,” Eden continued. “Harry’s made a programme [sic] about his Invictus Project for injured servicemen. We don’t have a broadcast yet planned for that.”

“And Meghan’s big project, which was a children’s animated programme [sic] called Pearl, that’s been candled together.”

“So, the first thing we’re seeing is a reality show, a docu-series about them. This has not been made by Archwell. This is very much a Netflix project,” he explained.

Harry & Meghan premiered on Dec. 8 with three episodes. Three additional episodes will follow on Dec. 15.

