‘Medieval’ Trailer Teases ‘Power, Tyranny, Violence’ Starring Ben Foster, Sophie Lowe, Michael Caine

With shows like Game of Thrones and The Witcher being so popular, studios have seen that there are still fans of medieval dramas. The Last Duel also showed that many are interested in historical stories that took place during that era. The first trailer for Medieval showcases a new medieval action drama that tells the story of a great warrior in history.

First trailer for ‘Medieval’ stars Ben Foster as a great warrior

Ben Foster | Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

The production company The Avenue recently released the first trailer for Medieval, a historical drama set during Medieval times in Europe. The movie stars Ben Foster as Jan Žižka, a great warrior and Bohemian military commander that never lost a battle. Medieval is directed by Czech filmmaker Petr Jákl, who recently made the switch from actor to director after starring in movies such as Eurotrip and AVP: Alien Vs. Predator.

The cast also includes Michael Caine, Sophie Lowe, Til Schweiger, Matthew Goode, and William Moseley. Medieval has a budget of 85 million Czech koruna, making it the most expensive Czech film ever made.

‘Medieval’ is inspired by true events

Medieval takes place during the Holy Roman Empire as civilization is descending into chaos after the death of its leader. As many fight for power, Jan is hired to kidnap the fiancee of Lord Rosenberg (Schweiger), Lady Katherine (Lowe) to prevent him from ascending to power. Jan is someone who puts much of his faith into kings, but that faith is questioned as his love for Lady Katherine grows. Here is the official synopsis:

“Inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of greatest warriors in history. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire is plummeting into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battle for control of the empty throne. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Žižka is hired by Lord Boresh (Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg’s fiancée, Lady Katherine, to prevent Rosenberg’s rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. Jan believes that Kings are the right hand of God and should be respected and obeyed, no matter what. As Katherine becomes caught in a dangerous political game between the monarchs, Jan falls in love with her strong spirit and dedication to saving the people. In a brave attempt to liberate her, he fights back with a rebel army to battle the corruption, greed, and betrayal rampant amongst those clawing for power. Jan now realizes that the fate of the Empire will be decided by his love for Lady Katherine and that his fate doesn’t lie in the hands of Kings, but in the hands of his own people.”

Fans are excited to see Foster in a leading role

Ben Foster and Michael Caine star in the first trailer for ‘MEDIEVAL’.



The film releases on September 9 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/OabVA7lnOR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 25, 2022

Viewers in the YouTube comments have been sharing their opinions on the Medieval trailer. Many are excited to see Foster taking on a starring role. Foster has had major roles in movies like Warcraft, Hell or High Water, Hustle, and 3: 10 to Yuma, but many are looking forward to seeing a movie that centers around his character. Audiences are also anticipating this movie for its set pieces and brutal-looking violence.

Medieval arrives in theaters on Sept. 9.

