Megan Fox Once Explained How Motherhood Helped Her Anxiety Around Germs

Megan Fox has been very open about some of the phobias she’s experienced from time to time.

The actor once confided to others about her germaphobia for instance, and how motherhood was a very effective treatment for it.

Megan Fox once discovered that her germaphobia was a serious issue

Megan Fox | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Fox has always had strong feelings when it comes to germs. So much so that the Jennifer’s Body actor doesn’t feel comfortable about using silverware in restaurants.

“Putting my mouth where a million other mouths have been, just knowing all the bacteria that you carry in your mouth? Ucch,” she once grimaced in an interview with Allure (via ABC News).

The actor also revealed that she had trouble using the bathroom in public restrooms.

“I’m never doing that again. Every time someone uses a bathroom and they flush, all the bacteria is shot into the air,” she said.

After a while, she realized what she was experiencing wasn’t just a simple quirk.

“This is a sickness, I have an illness, this is not OK anymore,” Fox added.

How motherhood helped Megan Fox with her germaphobia

Fox often gushed about the positive influence becoming a mother has had on her life. In a fairly recent interview with the Washington Post, she described there came a point where she felt a bit directionless in Hollywood.

“I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time,” she recalled. “Because I had already been speaking out against it and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it.”

Hollywood had also left the Transformers alum questioning her ability as an actor altogether.

“I was never really established as having been talented,” she said.

But it was giving birth to her first child, who she shared with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, that offered her comfort.

“That kind of saved me honestly,” she said. “I needed an escape.”

Incidentally, having children also helped her with her personal anxiety around germs. After the birth of her son, Fox discovered that none of her concerns about germs mattered when it came to tending to him.

“I think Brian was waiting to see what I would do, because, you know, when they come out they are covered in all kinds of stuff. I took him right on my chest and from that moment nothing he does freaks me out,” she once told Marie Claire (via Female First). “The anxiety has been significantly better since he was born. I would say 80 percent better, which is nice.”

Megan Fox on having more kids

Fox has already shared three children with Green. Since she’s in a current relationship with rapper MGK, some may wonder if she plans on having more children in the future. A 2017 interview the actor did with Extra TV may provide some insight into that answer.

“None of them are planned,” Fox said. “So, I can’t tell you if I’m done. My body’s barely holding itself together. It’s like stitched together with bubble gum and scotch tape. It’s gonna fall apart if I have another one.”

RELATED: Are Megan Fox and MGK Engaged? The ‘Transformers’ Actor Was Spotted With a Ring on ~That~ Finger