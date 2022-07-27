Megan Fox has made a name for herself by starring in blockbusters like Transformers and other films. But at one point, Fox felt the need to address those who criticized her abilities. Although confident in her acting, it didn’t help that other talents like Quentin Tarantino complimented her work.

Megan Fox once isolated herself because of criticism regarding her acting

Megan Fox | Barry King/FilmMagic

Acting has been a passion for Fox ever since she was a teen. The actor had even gone so far as to drop out of school in 11th grade to pursue a full-time career. Her gamble paid off, and after starring in the Transformers movies Fox soon became a household name.

The further she advanced in her profession, however, the more she was exposed to certain criticisms regarding her acting. At one point, the Jonah Hex star admitted the criticisms began taking a toll on her. But she later regretted listening to her detractors at all.

“Why did I let myself get s*** on for something I knew wasn’t true? Why did I succumb to that? When you tell someone that they’re not good at something or that they’re deficient, they can absorb that and it can become their reality, and create a life that reflects that negative s*** that you spoke about them! We have to be careful with our words —they’re powerful,” Fox once told Refinery.

This would lead to Fox creating her own mental prison she had to get out of.

“I was like, F*** that, why did I live for a decade thinking that I was s*** at something when I was actually pretty decent at it? That led to this realization that I’d been in a self-imposed prison for so much of my life,” she added.

Megan Fox once used Quentin Tarantino’s endorsement to defend her acting

Fox ended up impressing many in the industry with her performance. Juno director Jason Reitman, who produced Fox’s Jennifer’s Body, was pleasantly surprised by what the actor could do in front of the camera.

“When someone is that beautiful, you go in questioning whether she’s going to have the goods…but she has the goods. She’s capable of great things,” Reitman once told Cosmopolitan.

Fox managed to earn praise from other noteworthy figures in the industry, which gave her more confidence in her skills.

“Established comedians and Quentin Tarantino have come up to me and said, ‘I really liked Jennifer’s Body, you were really good in that,’” she once told Harper’s Bazaar (via Yahoo). “The people whose opinions matter liked it, so I’m OK with that.”

The support by her peers was much appreciated after Fox put off certain critics with her earlier work in films like Transformers.

“In Transformers, I was a kid, I had no idea what I was doing,” she said. “There was nothing for me to do [in that movie], but then I did nothing and that was my own call. I don’t take [the acting criticism] personally because in some ways I acknowledge and agree,” Fox said.

Megan Fox once felt the criticism against her built up her strength

Fox once admitted that it was a bit gratifying to have others reexamine her earlier career years later. Although at the time the Rogue actor admitted to feeling abandoned, she also shared there was a benefit to being treated that way.

“However, that built up so much strength. To have to go through a challenge like that, the resiliency that I have and the ability to survive really negative things with no support from outside forces made me a better person. So, I don’t regret it,” she confided.

