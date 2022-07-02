Megan Fox is a phenomenal actor. Sometimes that gets overlooked, because, well, she’s drop-dead gorgeous. The public focuses so much on how good-looking Fox is, that they almost seem to forget that she’s very good at what she does.

Fox has rocked it in all kinds of roles, from action adventure to comedy, which can be difficult to nail. To most people, Fox seems to have it all. She’s talented, successful, beautiful, and rich.

She seems like she has it all, but the grass is always greener on the other side. Fame has been incredibly difficult for Fox. She told Esquire in 2013 that being famous isn’t all that it seems from the outside.

Megan Fox has been famous for most of her life

Fox was just 15 when she made her acting debut in a Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen movie. She still had a long way to go before she became a household name, but she put herself out there early. She continued acting and became a household name in 2007 when she starred in Michael Bay’s Transformers along with Shia LaBeouf.

The hits kept coming for Fox, including the movie Jennifer’s Body, and a recurring role in the comedy New Girl. On the outside, everything looked great for Fox. But on the inside, she was struggling with fame. She describes it as a kind of trauma, especially for those with little to no family support.

Megan Fox says fame is like ‘being bullied by millions of people constantly’

According to an interview with Esquire in 2013, constant scrutiny was not easy for Fox. She told the magazine:

“What people don’t realize is that fame, whatever your worst experience in high school, when you were being bullied by those 10 kids in high school, fame is that, but on a global scale, where you’re being bullied by millions of people constantly.”

Yes, she was rich. Yes, in a lot of ways, her life was good. But that doesn’t make handling constant criticism any easier. Fox has since clarified her view on fame, and how it affected her.

In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Fox identifies what happened to her when she made it big as a kind of trauma. She kept working but tried not to appear in public whenever possible. “I was essentially in hiding for several years of my life,” she told Glamour.

Now, she’s found a way to handle fame. She says she’s even learned to enjoy some parts of it and deal with the anxiety that accompanied being in the public eye. “I’m so much better equipped now to deal with it and to experience it in a way where I can actually enjoy some of it and not be so self-conscious and afraid all the time,” Fox said.

What is Megan Fox’s next project?

Now that she’s back, she’s really back. She starred in two movies in 2022, according to IMDb: Big Gold Brick and Good Mourning. The latter is a comedy that starred Fox’s new fiance, Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox will have at least two movies coming out next year, barring any post-production delays. Her voice will be in the animated feature, Naya and the Golden Dolphin, and she’s also appearing in The Expendables 4, which is sure to be a blockbuster. Fox also has another movie in post-production, with no release date set yet. She plays Alana Hart in Johnny and Clyde.

