Megan Fox Once Shared She Didn’t Want Children Until She Saved Enough Money

Megan Fox has made a fortune during her time in the film industry. But when it came to starting a family, there was a certain financial number she needed for herself to have kids. But it was a net worth at one point she wasn’t sure she reached.

Megan Fox surprised herself with her first expensive purchase

Megan Fox | Gotham/WireImage

It took some time and effort before Fox started making money off of her fame and talent. When she did, however, she didn’t spend her hard-earned cash on anything too expensive. Instead, Fox used her finances to take care of more basic necessities. But eventually actor couldn’t resist making an extravagant purchase.

“I don’t go buy cars and stuff like that. I think the first thing I did was pay my rent for a year. But the very first thing I got that was crazy expensive and that I couldn’t believe I’d bought was a pair of Robert Cavalli four-inch spike heels,” she once told Seventeen. “They were black and ornate with gold on the back and carving on the heel. They were $600.”

This marked a slight change in Fox’s spending habits, who had never been that much into shoes before then.

“All I knew up to that point was Sketchers, and I think the most I had ever paid for a pair of shoes was $30. That was a really big deal for me, and I have to admit that since then I’ve gone crazy with the shoe thing. That’s where I spend my money, and it’s really bad,” she added.

Megan Fox wanted to wait until her net worth was high enough to have children

Fox has always been interested in starting a family and raising children from a young age. But she was hesitant to have children before she’d made a certain amount of money. Even after the lucrative career she experienced, Fox was still unsure she met the financial requirements needed to secure her children’s wellbeing.

“I want to have children – I’ve always wanted kids, it’s just about the timing being right,” Fox said in a 2011 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I have a number in my mind of what amount of money I want in the bank so that I can protect that child’s future and really protect it so that kid never struggles.”

It seems eventually Fox was able to reach that goal. Nowadays she shares three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. She also acted as a stepmother of a fourth child Green had from a previous relationship.

Megan Fox eventually wanted to use her celebrity status to help other children in need

Fox didn’t want to achieve a certain status for her own kids. At one point, the actor hoped to help other kids who were in less fortunate circumstances. And she reportedly wouldn’t have felt fulfilled until she reached that goal.

“Overall, in terms of this business, I hope to gain the status that will enable me to be truly and legitimately helpful to people,” she once told Daily Star (via The Korean Herald). “I feel like that`s my purpose in life, to do charity work and help people around the world on a global level. Being part of this business, you have so much influence and you can really make a difference. I`m drawn towards the idea of somehow helping children.”

RELATED: Megan Fox Opens up About the Unfair Double Standard in Hollywood