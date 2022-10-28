Megan Thee Stallion Just Diversified Her Investments in the Best Way

Megan Thee Stallion has gone through a lot in the last three years: she finished college, lost her mum, performed at the Oscars, got shot, and was accused of lying about it in court. The rapper went through all this while performing around the world, recording music, and surviving a pandemic. Having realized the importance of reaching out for support, Megan is now offering mental health tools for her fans to do the same.

Megan Thee Stallion’s struggle with mental health

Megan Thee Stallion has been candid about her anxiety and mental health issues throughout her career. In August, the rapper got down with Nadeska Alexis and Ebro Darden from Apple Music to explain how her album Traumazine helped her become more open. Megan stated that she makes songs on how she wants to feel rather than how she actually feels. She then explained that Traumazine was perhaps the first time she figured out how to express herself.

In her song “Anxiety,” the rapper says, “They keep sayin’ I should get help, but I don’t even know what I need. They keep sayin’ speak your truth, and at the same time say they don’t believe.”

In October 2021, the rapper discussed how she looks after her mental health on Season Two of the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji. She said, “Right now, mental health is more important to me, more than ever, because I have more pressure on me than I feel like I used to have.”

Megan also discussed on the show how her mother’s passing in 2019 prompted her to go to therapy. In the episode titled Slaying Adversity with Megan Thee Stallion, now found on Facebook, the rapper admitted to Taraji P. Henson that as a black person, she had previously thought seeing a therapist would make her “weak.” She also expressed how the media has not portrayed therapy in a positive light in the past.

Megan Thee Stallion launched a mental health resources website

On Sept. 25, 2022, Megan Thee Stallion launched Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, a new website aimed toward folks who may be struggling but don’t know where to turn for help. The site’s name comes from a lyric in her song “Anxiety” and features a directory of resources complete with hotlines and links.

The information on the site is organized in sections such as ‘LGBTQIA+ Resources and ‘Free Therapy Organizations’. The site features a wide range of groups, including those that specifically serve the Black community.

Megan has not marketed the site on her personal Instagram and Twitter accounts, but she apparently informed her fans about it via email. The website’s popularity increased after a fan named Shea Jordan Smith tweeted about it, describing it as “Real hot girl shit.” According to a subsequent tweet from Smith, the rapper told her fans, “You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand.”

Other celebs who have launched mental health-focused products

Many celebrities are speaking out in favor of a healthy lifestyle, helping to lead the wellness revolution with ground-breaking ideas and initiatives. Some of these celebrities include Selena Gomez and Taraji P. Henson. In February of this year, singer Gomez launched Wondermind, an online resource for mental health, in response to the stigma and lack of information surrounding mental health issues.

Taraji P. Henson, in memory of her late father, founded the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 to provide access to affordable mental health care and education. The foundation has established scholarship programs for Black students interested in working in the mental health field and has partnered with other organizations to do so.

Although the spotlight often makes celebrities appear to have it easier than the rest of us, the pressures of fame can take a toll on anyone’s mental health.

