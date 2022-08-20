Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship

Megan Thee Stallion is officially in a hot girl relationship. This rapper shared details surrounding her relationship with musician Pardison Fontaine, with Fontaine even supporting Traumazine on his social media accounts.

How did Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine meet?

Pardison ‘Pardi’ Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event | Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club

Pardison Fontaine, real name Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe, is a rapper and songwriter best known for the 2018 single “Backin’ It Up” with Cardi B. He’s also dating Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy Award-winning artist behind “Body,” “Savage,” and “Megan’s Piano.” The artists even work on music together.

“I feel like he’s so good. And he feels like I’m so good,” Megan the Stallion said of her working relationship with Fontaine during an interview with Rolling Stone. “There are always instrumentals playing.”

“So if I can hear him rapping, I’ll be like, ‘OK, I’m going to do better than that,’” she added. “Or if he likes the beat that I’m playing, he’ll be like, ‘Hey, let me get that beat.’ We sharpen each other.”

Megan Thee Stallion commented on her relationship with Pardison Fontaine

In February 2021, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed during an Instagram Live that she was off the market. That same month, Fontaine shared some of his Valentine’s Day surprises with Instagram users, including a menu titled “Pardi with a Hottie.” The two attended events together and continue their relationship in 2022.

“I appreciate him for loving on me even when I don’t feel like I love me,” Megan the Stallion said during the same interview. “I have a lot of anxiety, and I know I’m probably depressed on some level. I’ll be like, ‘Damn, you really sticking through it?’”

“‘I really want to be good for you because I’m trying to be good for myself.’ But I just . . . I don’t know,” she continued. “Right now, I really don’t know, because sometimes I don’t feel good about me. So I feel like it’s hard to be in a relationship when you are not loving on yourself right.”

Megan Thee Stallion released ‘Traumazine’ in 2022

In 2022, this rapper released her latest full-length album. Traumazine featured her already released single with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie,” and well as several new tracks. “Her” came with an official YouTube music video.

“Scary” included Rico Nasty as a featured artist, while “Budget” featured Latto. Once this album debuted, Fontaine shared his support on Instagram, posting a picture of the album cover.

“WHEN I TELL YOU IM BEYOND PROUD .. I WATCHED THE PROCESS FROM BEGINNING TO END,” he wrote in the caption. “WHEN IT GOT TOUGH U KEPT PUSHIN VERSE AFTER VERSE .. CRITIQUING EVERY SOUND .. BETWEEN REHEARSALS, VIDEOS BS AND TOUR DATES …. DESPITE WHAT ANY ONE HAD TO SAY .. WHAT EVER PPL TRIED . U PROSPERED .. SHOWED THEM FOLKS WHAT RESILIENCE IS .. THEE BEAUTIFUL THEE GRACEFUL THEE UNSTOPPABLE!”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Makes a Fashionably Late Entrance at Governors Ball — Hitting the Stage Almost 20 Minutes Late