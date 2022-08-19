Megan Thee Stallion Says It’s ‘a Whole Movie’ Trying To Write Music While She’s in the Shower

This hot girl is back with her new album, Traumazine, and new, original lyrics. During one interview, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she freestyles while she’s in the shower, which isn’t helpful when it comes to writing lyrics down on her phone.

Megan Thee Stallion released ‘Traumazine’ in 2022

Artist Megan Thee Stallion visits ‘The Morning Mash-Up’ at the SiriusXM Studios | Noam Galai/Getty Images for ABA

Megan Thee Stallion made this hot girl summer even hotter, thanks to her new album Traumazine. Released in 2022, Traumazine included 18 tracks, including new songs “Her,” “Not Nice,” and “NDA,” as well as the already released single “Sweetest Pie,” which featured Dua Lipa.

Megan Thee Stallion writes lyrics while she’s in the shower — ‘s*** be getting wet all the time’

During an interview with Rolling Stone, this rapper elaborated on her songwriting process. She mentioned writing down lyrics whenever inspiration strikes — even if she’s using her phone in the shower.

“I put my phone outside the shower but close enough to where I could still tap it,” Megan thee Stallion said. “S*** be getting wet all the time, f****** up my phones. It’s a whole movie trying to write in the shower, but I keep my speaker loud, and I just freestyle, and then I write it down when I get out.”

Megan Thee Stallion is thinking about her long-term legacy and impact. In the same interview, the rapper said, “I just always want people to remember, ‘Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest.’”

Does Megan Thee Stallion write her own songs?

In addition to her role as the featured artist, Megan Thee Stallion is credited as a songwriter on most of her original songs. Sometimes, she is listed as a composer on Apple Music under her real name — Megan Pete.

That includes the Traumazine songs “NDA,” which has Anthony Holmes and Megan Pete as composers, and “Her,” listing composers Alex Petit, Kiowa Roukema, Malibu Babie, Megan Pete, and Vaughn Oliver. For some interviews, Megan thee Stallion even elaborates on her lyrics.

“Usually, when I write songs, I could be sad, and I’ll write a song like ‘Body,’ or I could be pissed off, and I’ll write a song like, ‘Freak Nasty.’ I don’t write songs about how I feel,” she said in a Rolling Stone video clip.

“I write songs about how I want to feel. So I feel like, on this album,” Megan Thee Stallion added, “it’s probably the first time I figured out how to talk about what I want to say. Like, express myself a little bit more.”

This artist earned Grammy recognition for her original songs, snagging the Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best New Artist awards. Music by Megan Thee Stallion, including her recently released album Traumazine, is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Makes a Fashionably Late Entrance at Governors Ball — Hitting the Stage Almost 20 Minutes Late