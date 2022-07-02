Megan Thee Stallion Wonders How She Became the Villain in Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting

The rap world is no stranger to controversy and violence. But many were shocked by the claims that Megan Thee Stallion had been shot by Tory Lanez, a rapper who Megan counted as a friend. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Megan discussed the shooting and the backlash against her after the news broke.

Tory Lanez’s attack on Megan Thee Stallion

In July of 2020, Megan was hanging out with Lanez and Kylie Jenner at the reality star’s pool. When it was time to head home, the rapper caught a ride with Lanez, his driver, and Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris.

During the ride, Lanez and Harris started fighting, which prompted Megan to ask the driver to pull over and let her out. She did but was persuaded to get back in because they were so close to their destination.

After she got back into the car, the arguing escalated, with Megan getting drawn into it. The driver pulled over again. When Megan got out of the car again, Lanez drew his weapon.

According to the rapper, Lanez yelled, “Dance, b—h,” and started shooting at her feet. He hit Megan’s foot and she fell to the ground. Soon after, the police were called, and Megan feared they would respond with deadly force if they knew they were dealing with an armed Black man.

The rapper told the police she stepped on a piece of glass. Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm, and Megan was taken to a nearby hospital. There, it was quickly determined that she had bullet fragments in both of her feet.

Why Megan Thee Stallion decided to share her side of the story

Initially, Megan wanted to keep the shooting private. However, rumors started to swirl about her relationship with Lanez. After weeks of online jokes and memes, Megan finally decided to set the record straight.

She told the world what had happened, and the backlash was swift. Lanez still denies that he shot Megan, and many online share his opinion that Megan either wasn’t shot at all or that her injuries are something to be taken lightly.

“In some kind of way I became the villain,” Megan told Rolling Stone. “And I don’t know if people don’t take it seriously because I seem strong. I wonder if it’s because of the way I look. Is it because I’m not light enough? Is it that I’m not white enough? Am I not the shape? The height? Because I’m not petite? Do I not seem like I’m worth being treated like a woman?”

She continued, “I’m trying every day to get through it and be good. I feel so bad because I don’t feel like anybody’s taking me seriously, but I don’t want them to see me cry. I don’t want them to know that I feel like this, because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, I got you. I’m breaking you.’”

Megan Thee Stallion wants Tory Lanez to go to jail

Megan will face Lanez in court when they go to trial in September 2022. The rapper says she wants her attacker to go to jail for what he did to her.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion have been supporting her in her efforts to bring Lanez to justice. They hope Lanez will pay for his actions.

