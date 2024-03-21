Meghan Markle’s leaving her name out of her new lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard. According to an expert, it could be for a few good reasons. They believe the Duchess of Sussex may have decided against a namesake brand as a way to “limit exposure.” In doing so, she may have also ensured an easier time in the event of a sale.

Meghan revealed American Riviera Orchard on March 14

The Duchess of Sussex shared her return to the lifestyle space with a low-key announcement. On March 14, 2024, the Instagram account and website for American Rivieria Orchard went live. The name is believed to be a nod to Meghan’s home in Montecito, California, the coastal enclave sometimes referred to as the American Riviera.

A photo grid displayed the brand’s name in calligraphy — something Meghan’s well-known for doing — alongside an accompanying video and short but telling bio: “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”

The video showed Meghan cooking, arranging flowers, and wearing a black gown set to Nancy Wilson’s “I Wish You Love.” Meanwhile, a link to the website brought visitors to the homepage and a waitlist sign-up.

Meghan’s lifestyle brand can ‘form its own personality’ without her name and potentially make selling easier

So why did Meghan opt out of an eponymous lifestyle brand? According to Sean O’Meara, founder of the Essential Content PR business, the reasons could be two-fold.

“I think this ‘private label’ approach is a way to limit the amount of exposure Meghan gets while allowing the brand to form its own personality,” he told Mail Online before referring to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand as an example.

“Think of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop’ for a similar approach. When needed, Gwyneth can promote the brand with the weight of her celebrity, but the brand isn’t inextricably tied to her,” the expert explained.

The idea of someday selling American Riviera Orchard might’ve been another consideration. “Often, taking steps to keep a founder separate from the brand they launch is done with one eye on an exit strategy.”

The reason, he said, is because “it’s easier to sell a brand when it doesn’t rely on a single persona for market presence.”

The no-name move may be part of a change in Harry and Meghan’s branding

O’Meara continued, saying going the no-name route is likely part of a wider initiative in the Sussex camp to change their approach to “branding.”

“Meghan and Harry’s collective and individual approaches to ‘personal branding’ have been gradually shifting, ever since the backlash to their Netflix documentary,” he said.

Harry & Meghan debuted in December 2022. In it, the pair recounted the early days of their romance and their decision to leave royal life.

Since then, “they’ve each been less enthusiastic about associating their names and images with the projects they’re working on.”

“Last summer, PR advisors were speculating that this might be on the advice of their own team, who seemed to have been urging them to step back from the limelight,” the expert went on.

“So with that in mind, Meghan launching a lifestyle brand that doesn’t feature her name or image seems in line with the recent approach.”