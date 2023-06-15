Lady Colin Campbell has taken Meghan Markle to task as the push behind Prince Harry’s war against the press. Furthermore, the socialite and royal author claims Meghan is “absolutely behind” a legal suit that has the potential to permanently damage the Duke of Sussex’s reputation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to Titanic Belfast maritime museum on March 23, 2018, in Belfast, Nothern Ireland | Andrew Parsons – Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is ‘absolutely behind’ Prince Harry’s war against the press

Lady Colin Campbell spoke out against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fight against the media. This battle is subsequently being played out in real-time as Harry’s court case against the Mirror Group of newspapers unfolds.

Campbell, a socialite and the author of several high-profile books on the royal family shared her thoughts via a YouTube video. Moreover, she claimed that Meghan Markle is “absolutely behind” Harry’s battle against phone hacking and other privacy issues.

“I have been told because I have been making inquiries that Meghan is behind all of this,” Campbell alleges. “Remember, Piers Morgan was the editor of The Mirror for much of the period. Meghan is intent on destroying Piers Morgan.”

Campbell continued that Meghan believes Harry’s battle against the press is an “elaborate scheme to destroy Piers Morgan.” The newsman and Markle were once friendly when she starred in Suits and once met at a local pub and talked until she had to leave for a dinner party. However, after several Twitter exchanges, Markle ended the friendship, and Morgan changed his tune regarding the new Duchess of Sussex.

As a result, in May of 2018, Morgan wrote a Daily Mail article criticizing Meghan after her wedding to Prince Harry. He wrote, “What’s the point in being a professional actor if you can’t turn in an Oscar-winning performance for the biggest role of your life?”

Lady Colin Campbell finds it ‘bizarre’ Prince Harry is upset about events that happened decades ago

Socialite and author Lady Colin Campbell says it “doesn’t make sense” and that it is “bizarre” that Prince Harry is reportedly upset over events documented in the press 20 or 30 years prior. She believes that he should have addressed his concerns decades ago.

“The whole thing is bizarre, it’s crazy, none of it makes sense,” Campbell shared. Therefore, “Harry is saying things that happened 30 or 20 years ago. They upset him now but didn’t upset him at the time they happened.” She alleges Prince Harry’s legal suit “a wonderful plant by Meghan.”

The royal author claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘political ambition’

Lady Colin Campbell believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are playing “a game” which she feels is politically motivated. She alleges the couple has “huge” political ambitions.

“I have been told that a part of the agenda is whether he wins or loses; in this case, they feel they will have won,” Campbell explains. “Because they are creating a platform and setting themselves up as “champions of the underdog, which is ludicrous.”

However, Campbell believes Harry will ultimately damage his reputation with this suit. She concluded that if the lawsuit is about winning on principle, that’s one element. But if it is about Harry and Meghan creating a platform for their politics, that’s another reason altogether.

Lady Colin Campbell regularly covers royal topics on her YouTube Channel. She published a book about the couple titled Meghan and Harry: The Real Story in 2020.



