Meghan Markle Admits Netflix Documentary ‘May Not Be the Way She and Prince Harry Would Have Told Their Story’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s fans have been speculating what their Netflix docuseries will be about and when it will be released. Well now, the Duchess of Sussex has offered a tidbit of information regarding the program and revealed that the story of their lives won’t be told through their eyes.

Meghan and Prince Harry signed a deal with Netflix years ago

You may remember that back in September 2020, it was announced that Meghan and Harry had signed a deal with Netflix worth around $100 million. Following the news, the prince and former Suits star released a statement (per Variety) that said:

Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

However, there have been conflicting reports that they’ve been filming a docuseries that plans to focus on their home life in Montecito while others claim the series will have a bit about the royal family and highlight the couple’s stance against the British tabloids.

Meghan reveals their story ‘may not be the way we would have told it’

Award-winning director Liz Garbus was tapped to work on the Sussexes’ reality series. Meghan admitted that means their story will be told through another “lens” and may not necessarily be how they would have told it.

In an interview with Variety, Megan explained: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

Prince Harry’s wife added: “It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on ‘Suits,’ it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view.”

Why the duke and duchess’s docuseries could be delayed for a while

According to Deadline, a release date for the series could be pushed back until sometime next year because the Sussexes are “requesting changes and late edits” following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

One senior Netflix source told The New York Times: “Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project.”

However, royal expert Neil Sean said he was told that Netflix is delaying the series. He stressed that’s not due to Prince Harry and Meghan’s requests but because there isn’t enough content yet.

“On this docuseries, a very good source told me that the bottom line is that there just isn’t enough content,” Sean told Fox Business (per Express). “You have the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, a bit of footage in New York. But they are not allowed to use the footage from the queen’s state funeral, and you have a little bit from when they came over for the Platinum Jubilee. I understand why Netflix are wondering what they are going to do with it. It has nothing to do with claims that they are trying to cut unsavory remarks about King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.”

