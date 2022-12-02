Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are the ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Kate Middleton and Prince William Says Commentator

Kate Middleton and Prince William are visiting the United States for the first time in eight years. They’re gearing up for the Earthshot Prize ceremony and plan to visit different parts of the country. One royal commentator refers to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the “elephant in the room” during this trip. Some say their recent media push is a big distraction from Kate and William’s charity efforts.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s US visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Ben Birchall – WPA Pool / Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the United States so they could attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony. The Earthshot Prize recognizes people who are making an effort to address global environmental issues. Earthshot was inspired by John F. Kennedy’s moon shot in 1961, which encouraged space exploration and challenged the US to put a man on the moon before the end of the decade.

Host Lorraine Kelly says the timing of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix trailer was “unfortunate.” She believes their media push takes away from what the Prince and Princess of Wales are doing. Daily Mirror editor Russell Myers gave his opinion.

“The timing could not be worse,” says Myers. “I’m in Boston. I’m supposed to be reporting on William and Kate’s Earthshot Prize. It’s the big prize awards tonight. It’s a very ambitions environmental project that William has had going for two years now and it has been completely overshadowed not only by Meghan and Harry’s big Netflix extravaganza dropping but also because of this Buckingham Palace race row. That certainly is not going away for the royal family.”

Meghan and Harry are the ‘elephant in the room’ according to a royal commentator

During an interview with GB News, Vanity Fair editor Katie Nicholl says there was an initially a tide turning against Kate and William in the United States after the tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview. However, she says after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people have warmed up to the Prince and Princess of Wales. She says Harry and Meghan are the “elephant in the room” during their US trip.

“I’ve spoken to the palace,” says Nicholl. “My understanding is that the absolute focus for William and Kate is going to be Boston. They’re going out early so they can meet some people, get to know some people in the community. And they don’t want any distractions. Well, you can absolutely understand why not. But here is a big distraction, and that’s the elephant in the room.”

Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary

Kelly doesn’t believe William and Harry will be able to repair their relationship after the Netflix documentary trailer was released. The Earthshot Prize, which is described as William and Kate’s “Superbowl moment,” hasn’t been at the forefront since the trailer and the allegations of racism brought up by charity founder Ngozi Fulani.

What’s next for Meghan and Harry

Meghan and Harry are expected to receive the Ripple of Hope Award from Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. The couple is being honored for standing against alleged structural racism within the monarchy.

Royal biographer Angela Levin believes this award should not be accepted because so far no “proof” has been given regarding the person who displayed racist behavior and allegedly asked about the color of Archie’s skin. She told GB News host Dan Wootton she thinks the award is a “colossal mistake” and Prince Harry is getting “weaker” during his relationship with Meghan.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.