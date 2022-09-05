Meghan Markle ‘Annoyed’ People by ‘Taking Away Their Fantasy’ of Princess Life, Commentator Says

According to a commentator, Meghan Markle challenged the “fantasy” of what it means to be a princess. For that reason, people became “annoyed” with her. Ahead, learn the commentator’s theory on the “Disneyfied idea.” Plus, what the Duchess of Sussex has said about “living the reality” of royal life.

Meghan Markle didn’t ‘romanticize any element’ of royal life

Previously, Meghan opened up about her experience as a working royal being “so far” from the fairytale image often associated with the royal family. In her and Harry’s March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, she shared there was “no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like,” before adding she “didn’t romanticize any element of it.”

Meghan continued, saying her “reality” didn’t match up with fairytales. “I think, as Americans especially, what you do know about the royals is what you read in fairytales, and you think is what you know about the royals,” she told Oprah. “It’s easy to have an image that is so far from reality.”

“And that’s what was so tricky over those past few years when the perception and the reality are two different things, and you’re being judged on the perception, but you’re living the reality of it,” Meghan explained. “There’s a complete misalignment and there’s no way to explain that to people.”

Royal commentator says people are ‘annoyed’ by Meghan Markle because she challenged their princess ‘fantasy’

Speaking to the U.K.’s LBC in August 2022, royal commentator Natasha Devon shared her theory on why people are “annoyed” by Meghan. She said it’s because the 41-year-old “took away their fantasy” of princess life.

“It is possible that so many women have this disneyfied idea of what it is to be a princess. It’s something that many, many girls [sic] internalise because of Disney more than because of the royal family,” she explained.”They [sic] internalise it at a really young age, that that is the ultimate goal. That if you’re a princess, there could be nothing better.”

“To have lived it, to have experienced it, and to say to the public, actually it’s not as great as you imagine – that, I think, is what annoyed everybody,” Devon added. “Because it’s not just taking away the fantasy of Harry and Meghan, it’s taking away their fantasy.”

“What she did was she took away the fantasies of those women who had [sic] internalised the idea that to be a princess was to be the best thing ever,” she continued. “And then Meghan Markle stood up and said ‘actually you’re wrong.’”

“People couldn’t deal with that fundamental challenge to their internal belief system,” she added. “Tell me I’m wrong.”

Meghan Markle knows ‘little girls’ view her as a ‘real-life princess’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Kristy Wigglesworth – Pool/Getty Images

“It’s important to be thoughtful about it,” Meghan told The Cut in an August 2022 interview. “Because — even with the Oprah interview, I was conscious of the fact that there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess.'”

“I just look at all of them and think, You have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you’ve ever read,” she continued.

“I don’t mean that in terms of ‘You could marry a prince one day.’ I mean you can find love. You can find happiness,” Meghan explained. “You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again.”

