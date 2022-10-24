Meghan Markle Appears More Confident Without Prince Harry, Says Body Language Expert 

Meghan Markle has “grown in confidence,” and she appears particularly confident without Prince Harry, according to a body language expert. Here’s what the expert observed about Meghan’s behavior during a recent appearance without Harry, and what it means for their relationship.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s body language shows she is ‘100% confident’ in herself, says expert

Body language expert Darren Stanton, a former Derbyshire police officer known as the “Human Lie Detector,” analyzed Meghan Markle’s gestures during a recent photoshoot for Variety’s Power of Women issue.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the expert said the Duchess of Sussex “comes over 100% confident in herself.”

“Meghan is quite tactile and not afraid to show her emotions,” Stanton said. “She comes over 100% confident in herself throughout the interview. As Meghan was previously an actress with many professional accolades under her belt, she’s used to being on set and in front of the camera. It’s almost like she is able to turn on the charm for the interviewer.”

He described the body language that shows Meghan’s self-assurance. “During the photoshoot segments, I noticed Meghan putting her hands on her hips. This is a classic power gesture that people in certain positions are taught, such as celebrities, politicians and CEOs,” the expert said. “The theory is the more space we occupy as a human, the more powerful we will be perceived. Celebrities often adopt this stance in attempts to show their power. Meghan also seemed extremely comfortable posing for photographs.”

Meghan Markle appeared 'more confident' at Westminster service: expert https://t.co/eENsQNHdAk pic.twitter.com/ilA49bFOno — Page Six (@PageSix) September 15, 2022

Meghan Markle’s body language suggests she is more confident without Prince Harry, expert says

The body language expert said that Meghan Markle always “exudes confidence,” she seems especially confident without Prince Harry.

“I believe Meghan comes into her own when she is alone. She appears to have grown in confidence, especially during solo appearances with the media,” said Stanton. “I’m not saying she doesn’t exude confidence with Harry, but she seems more comfortable in her own skin when appearing by herself on screen.”

He added, “She also appeared quite giddy at times. Perhaps she’s just enjoying the opportunity to show herself as an independent woman, as well as being part of a Hollywood power couple.”

A lipreader has revealed Meghan Markle's nerves, and Prince Harry's adorably comforting words: https://t.co/tXYTFn4RfO pic.twitter.com/sKaqBninSk — HELLO! (@hellomag) June 10, 2018

Prince Harry comforted the Duchess of Sussex at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Although Meghan Markle’s body language suggests she is more confident without Prince Harry, that doesn’t mean the royal couple’s relationship is in trouble. Their interactions at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September indicated that they are more in love than ever.

One funeral guest, attorney Pranav Bhanot, shared the affectionate moments he saw between Meghan and Harry. “You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions,” said Pranav (via Elite Daily). “I noticed just how supportive Harry was to Meghan. When they went their separate directions after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze of the hand. I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable.”

The royal couple was also spotted holding hands during the queen’s coffin procession. “They’re close [and] in sync with each other,” body language expert Patti Wood told the publication.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

