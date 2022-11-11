Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Might Be a Response to Bullying Claims, Says Royal Expert

The royal family has been at the center of attention more than ever now that season 5 of The Crown is here. Also in the headlines each week is Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast. One royal expert believes the podcast could be a way for the duchess to respond to bullying claims.

Meghan’s podcast seems to miss the point according to royal expert

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During an interview with Palace Confidential, Daily Mail editor Richard Eden says Meghan’s podcast tends to cover topics that relate to her personal experiences. According to him, the purpose of the podcast was to focus on topics that affect women in general, not just her.

“Every week seems to be about criticisms that have been made in the past about Meghan,” says Eden. This week it was all about difficult women and how women often get branded as difficult when there could be a positive term.”

Eden thought it was interesting that Meghan said she hates the word “b****” so much that she won’t use it. However, he points out a blog post the duchess wrote on The Tig about how she enjoys swearing.

“She wrote this post about how she loves swearing,” says Eden. “She found it really cathartic to every now and then have a good swear, but maybe that was a word she didn’t use.”

Meghan Markle might be trying to address bullying claims, says royal expert

Meghan has been accused of bullying while she was a working royal, however, she has denied those claims. Mail on Sunday editor Kate Mansey believes Meghan is using her podcast to fight back and address accusations of bullying.

“The immediate thing I thought about that podcast was all the criticism that she’s had at the palace and the accusations of bullying, which she has always denied,” says Mansey. “Maybe this is almost her talking about it and saying, ‘Wow, people thought I was difficult, but maybe it was just because I was really focused, and it was this sort of sexism.’” However, Mansey also notes that two of the people who accused Meghan of bullying were reportedly women.

Angela Levin says Meghan Markle is trying to rebrand herself

Royal biographer Angela Levin says Meghan is attempting to rebrand herself so that she can appear more likeable. During an interview with Julia Hartley Brewer, Levin offers her thoughts on Meghan’s podcast episode where she talks about not being “demanding” but “particular.”

“She’s always been demanding,” says Levin. “This is, I think, the new PR team trying to rebrand her as someone soft and gentle and kind. And she may be in some areas of her life, but we’ve also seen very, very aggressive, unpleasant things in which she’s shooting at the royal family every opportunity.”

Levin says Meghan’s comments on how certain behaviors are not “demanding,” but ways of being “clear,” point to her desire to be in the spotlight. “It’s really a way of saying, nobody else’s views matter,” says Levin. “[Meghan is saying], ‘It’s me; if I feel that if it’s something I need, then I’m going to have it, regardless.’ It’s a ruthless sort of comment.”

Levin also says Meghan presents herself as a victim by saying she “cowers” when she goes into a room. “I’ve seen [Meghan],” says Levin. “She storms in, she pushes herself, pushes Harry out the way, she’s the one who is out there in front.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.