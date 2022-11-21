Meghan Markle Was Arrogant on ‘Suits’ Set After Meeting Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims

Royal expert Tom Bower claims that when Meghan Markle met Prince Harry and they started dating, “the palace stepped in to control Meghan’s life.” Bower also said Meghan became arrogant around her Suits co-stars after meeting Harry.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started dating, the palace tried ‘to control’ ‘Suits’ scripts, according to author

In his book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Bower claimed that the palace had strict rules involving Meghan’s show Suits.

Meghan played Rachel Zane on the series and when she started dating Harry, Bower said the palace requested specific changes to the scripts.

“Fearing the worst, from bitter experience, the palace stepped in to control Meghan’s life,” Bower wrote. “Aaron Korsh was told to submit all future Suits scripts to Nick Collins, Meghan’s agent.”

Bower continued, “Scripts were thereafter forwarded to Kensington Palace for approval. Orders for changes of words were sent back from London to Los Angeles.”

According to the author, “The most important demand concerned Meghan’s last scene at her ‘wedding’ to Mike. No photographs, the palace ordered, were to be shot of Meghan wearing a wedding dress. Between filming, she was always to wear a jacket over the dress.”

Meghan reportedly exhibited ‘near-arrogance’ on set, author says

Bower added, “The atmosphere in the studio changed. Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened. Sometimes she arrived late and her empathy occasionally morphed into near-arrogance.”

The author claimed, “Meghan had markedly shifted from the early days when she held a prayer meeting with the Suits cast before filming started.’

According to Bower, “Tongue-in-cheek, the Suits scriptwriters took a license with Zane’s final words before she says, ‘I do.’”

The author noted, “Thinking of Harry, Meghan delivered the lines to her on-stage husband Mike, ‘You are the strongest man I have ever met and you make me stronger … you’re the husband I’ve always wanted and I can’t wait to start our adventure together.’”

Meghan Markle was reportedly difficult to work with on a commercial, expert claims

In his book, Bower also detailed how Meghan was difficult while filming a series of ads for the Canadian clothing store Reitmans.

The author claimed director Jean Malek wrote about Meghan on Facebook. “She is definitely the meanest person I’ve ever met. Just saying,” Malek wrote.

According to Bower, there were arguments about the script and Meghan wanted a say. “On March 14, the arguments reached their climax,” Bower wrote. “After ferocious exchanges a few script changes were made, only to be rejected by Meghan again.”

“‘She bulldozed her way through,’ complained one of the team. No one stood up to her,” Bower wrote.

The author continued, “Like all stars, Meghan wanted the focus to be on herself. ‘She needs to be flattered,’ he wrote, ‘and she’s right. Celebrities want to be the hero.’ The solution was to ‘put Meghan in charge because she’s beautiful and famous and she’s in control.’ The script was rewritten by [film director John] Grammatico.”

Meghan was also reportedly “always fed up,” as Bower detailed Meghan’s vibe on set. The author wrote: “‘The Princess is coming,’ sniggered one assistant as, hard-faced, Meghan arrived on set, avoiding eye contact with the crew.”

Bower continued, “‘She was always fed up,’ one crew member noted, ‘sighing, huffing and rolling her eyes at things. It was heavy-going working with her.’ Another claimed that she would be ‘super sweet’ with [her hairdresser] Felix and [make-up artist] Marco and then within seconds turn to the crew and be ‘super-disagreeable.’”