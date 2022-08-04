Meghan Markle Asked for 1 Birthday Gift in a Heartfelt 2014 Blog Post

TL;DR:

Meghan Markle’s birthday is August 4.

In 2014, she marked turning 33 with a heartfelt post on her now-defunct blog, The Tig.

She asked readers to “find your happiness” after declaring herself “happy.”

In honor of Meghan Markle’s birthday (she’s 41 as of Aug. 4), revisit her days as a blogger. Prior to shutting down The Tig in 2017, she shared what she wanted as a birthday gift. Ahead, read her candid post, and find out her go-to birthday wish.

Meghan Markle declared herself ‘happy’ in a 2014 birthday blog post on The Tig

Found in the archives of Meghan’s defunct blog is a lengthy birthday post from 2014. The now Duchess of Sussex penned an essay of sorts as she marked turning 33.

“I am 33 years old today. And I am happy. And I say that so plainly because, well … it takes time,” she wrote at the time.

Meghan continued, reflecting on her “brutal” 20s and “even worse” teen years. She remembered not fitting in during high school and staying busy at lunch with meetings. Then, at around 24, a casting director told her, “you’re enough.” It became a daily “mantra” of Meghan’s.

“That five pounds lost won’t make you happier, that more makeup won’t make you prettier, that the now iconic saying from Jerry Maguire, ‘You complete me,’ frankly, isn’t true. You are complete with or without a partner. You are enough just as you are,” she wrote.

Meghan Markle asked readers to ‘be kind to yourself’ and find happiness for her birthday in 2014

The Duchess of Sussex is an arguably good gift-giver. In 2019, she wrote Prince Harry a poem for Father’s Day that became the basis for her children’s book, The Bench. But when it comes to herself, she has a history of not asking for intangible items.

Case in point, Meghan’s 2014 birthday post. “So for my birthday, here’s what I would like as a gift: I want you to be kind to yourself. I want you to challenge yourself,” she wrote.

That’s not all. The then-Suits star continued. “I want you to stop gossiping, to try a food that scares you, to buy a coffee for someone just because, to tell someone you love them … and then to tell yourself right back.”

“I want you to find your happiness,” she added. “I did. And it’s never felt so good. I am enough.”

Doria Ragland inspired Meghan Markle’s go-to birthday wish

What about what Meghan wishes for on her birthday? She shared that piece of information in a 2016 post, revealing her mom, Doria Ragland, as the inspiration.

“My mom has always said that birthdays are your own personal New Year. Your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead,” Meghan wrote.

She went on, sharing her birthday wish: “More surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration. Always more inspiration.”

