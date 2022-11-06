Meghan Markle Asked Kate Middleton to Appear on Her ‘Archetypes’ Podcast, Royal Expert Says

According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle sent a special request to sister-in-law Kate Middleton after Queen Elizabeth II died. Sources say the Duchess of Sussex wants to snag the Princess of Wales for an episode of her Archetypes podcast and is willing to give her the whole time slot to make it happen.

Insiders say Kate and Meghan had a drawn-out falling out that finalized when Meghan and Prince Harry left royal life behind. But is it possible the two could soon have a reconciliatory conversation, even after years of supposedly icy estrangement?

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex | Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s estrangement from the royal family and ‘Archetypes’ podcast success

After resigning from royal duties and returning to America, Meghan and Prince Harry became estranged from the royal family. And their revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey reportedly didn’t sit well with some viewers.

Since their royal exit, and despite their distance from the family, Meghan has had success with her Archetypes podcast on Spotify. It’s designed to “dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” she explained (per People).

“I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives,” she added. “And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

So far, big names like Serena Williams and Mariah Carey have joined her. And one royal expert claimed that she has now invited Kate.

Meghan Markle is reportedly interested in nabbing Kate Middleton for an episode of ‘Archetypes’

Royal expert Neil Sean said on his YouTube channel that Meghan and Kate could soon team up for the podcast. “While [Meghan] was over here, staying in Windsor at their [Frogmore] cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes,” he shared (per Daily Express).

“Apparently, she could have the whole episode to herself, how generous, and, as ever, we have to say allegedly,” Sean added. But according to his expert analysis, “It kind of makes sense if you think.”

Sean explained, “In Meghan’s eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance.”

Royal expert says Meghan Markle has ‘yet to hear back’ from Kate Middleton

Sean added that he and his sources were “not quite sure how this was relayed to the beautiful Princess of Wales, but according to Meghan, she felt they were progressing.”

“If you recall back with that particular interview, she claimed that she was willing to forgive and move forward,” he explained, noting that Meghan supposedly has “yet to hear back” about her invitation. However, her team reportedly “understands maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for Earthshot [Prize].”

